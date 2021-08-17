Soccer is coming to Butterfield-Odin this fall

Butterfield-Odin School District is introducing a new sport for students to play this coming fall. Superintendent Steve Thomas said the idea came about because they wanted to provide students with another option for sports.

After surveying all the students grades 6th through 12th the students top choice was soccer. When brought to the school board, they unanimously approved starting the team. Since soccer is not offered at St. James and their sports pairing agreement with Butterfield is ending in a year Butterfield-Odin will be starting the soccer program alone with hopes to team up with another school next year.

As of right now in the process of creating the soccer team the district is working with the Minnesota State High School League to follow their procedures on creating the team. Interested students and parents were able to go to informational meetings that were held.

Butterfield-Odin is about to pick the team name, colors, and uniforms. Students were once again able to vote on what they wanted the team's name to be. Along with picking names and colors Thomas said they are beginning improvements on our football field to make it meet soccer requirements.

Last week interviews for the head coaches were done and the two candidates the district had were brought to the school board to be approved, the board did approve the candidates. The Boys head Coach is Matt Vongsy and the Girls Head Coach is Michael Mattick.

" We will also be hiring assistant coaches for each team and possibly volunteer “trainers”," said Thomas. "Trainers could be anyone who knows the game and who would assist the coaches during practices, and be a support during games."

Fall sports are starting in two weeks the future soccer team already has as many games scheduled as they can for their first season. Next season they will have a full scheduled of games.

"This year will be “soccer immersion” for many of our players, but we don’t see that as a negative," said Thomas. "Players will build up skills while practicing and learn much more while playing. We are so very excited for these players to have this opportunity yet this year."

With the community showing excitement and interest in the new team there will soon be a Boosters Club and a organizing financial support for the team starting. Local Businesses have committed to supporting the team. Thomas said Dick Downs, owner of Butterfield foods and graduate of Butterfield-Odin is one of the local business. Downs and others have always had an interest in supporting the school to help it thrive.