Southwest Outlaws tie up first weekend of state

The Southwest Outlaws their first two games of the state tournament this past weekend at Veterans Field. Their games were both heavy on runs for the team, but they did not have the same ending.

Game 1: Friday night after the Hall of Fame ceremony the Outlaws played Jordan Alers. Up to bat first were the Alers, they were able to get one run. Though it could have been more if one of their runner didn't get caught between two Outlaws at first and second ending in him getting out. Outlaws did not fair as well as Alers did they weren't able to get on the board at all until the 3rd inning when Jeremy Romsdahl got one RBI followed by Eric Ebeling hitting two runners home. getting these runs was great but Alers also got three runs in the third.

The Outlaws answered back hard their up bat after that by Sam Baumgartner hitting an RBI. Starting a run streak for the team with Adam Koch, Ryan Carlson, and Mike Roth all hitting RBIs most of which had bases loaded. Their at bat ended the inning with Outlaws leading 5-4.

Alers weren't going to let those runs go unanswered in the next innings they raked in 5 more runners. The Outlaws on the other hand weren't able to get any runs at all until the 7th inning when they got three runners home. It wasn't quite enough to take the lead back but they got with in one run of the Alers, ending the game 8-9.

Game 2: Sunday afternoon the Outlaws played Fergus Falls. Not only did they have perfect weather the Outlaws also had a perfect game.

Outlaws started the raking up the runs early in the game, during the first inning they got two runs. Then the second inning was a dud for both teams since neither were able to get a single run. Third inning the Outlaws got back in to their swing getting two more runs to further their lead. Fourth inning went the same as the second for both teams.

The fourth inning 14 was on the ball with pitching a no hitter to Fergus Falls. The Outlaws were able to get on base during this inning but no one was able to make it home completely. Fourth inning was good pitching from Chris Redmond for the Outlaws but the fifth inning had some of the best batting of the game.

Romsdahl made it home with an RBI and after that it was run city for the team. Meyers hit two runners home with a nice long drive to outfield. Adam Schroeder was another player to get two RBIs with his batting in the inning to bring the score up to 9-0. Southwest Outlaws won the game 10-0.