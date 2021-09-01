Girls tennis is off to a good start for the season

Friday, August 20, St. James girls co-op tennis played in their first tournament of the season against Marshall, Pine City and St. Peter.

The Saints played Marshall first with Jaelyn Haler, Sailor Mohlenbrock, Eva Romsdahl, and Maya Kulseth playing singles and Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler, Mika Wessels and Alexis Brekken, and . Mykela Hanson and Alexia Sykes playing doubles.

St. James won against Marshall 5-2

Next all the girls played against Pine City losing to them 2-5.

Thunder, lighting, and incoming rain later that evening caused the coaches to call an end to the tournament. Though St. James still had to finish their matches against St. Peter, they planned on making up the matches on a different day.

" Since St. Peter is so close to St. James we just asked if they would be willing to come back on Monday to finish the matches," said Les Zellman " Instead of having practice we will be finishing the tournament. Playing is more fun the practice sometimes."

On Mondays make up day with St. Peter the Saints had the same line up as Friday. The Saints and St. Peter had some pretty evenly matched playing happening leading to closed matches. St. James lost 3-4.