Hard game for Saints football

Saints football had their first home game of the season on Friday against Martin County West Mavericks.

St. James started the game off with a 25 yard run by Sleta followed by a 15 yard pass to Hayden Jones. The Saints were first on the board with a touchdown and an extra point made by Fabian Herrera.

Saints couldn't keep the ball long after that, the Mavericks with a kick from Kain Sanders were able to get the ball all the way down the field. Leading to a game of back and forth for the teams. During this time St. James was getting their tackles in on the Mavericks. Collin Anderson got a nice tackled on a Martin County player who was dodging blocks and tackles left and right down the field.

Mavericks got on the board not long after St. James did. They got a pass to get their first touch down of the game taking it 7-6, Mavericks tried for the extra point but they weren't able to make it. Lucas Larson of the Mavericks on the next play catches the kick off making a run only to get tackled at the 40 yard line by Gavin Firchau. The play is followed by Cooper Olson and Kollin Anderson making tackles on long runs.

In the second quarter Martin County Christian Bachenberg makes a pass to Jesse Potts, who runs it in for another touchdown followed by a two point conversion. Making them take the lead with 7-14.

St. James was able to score again in the game but it wasn't enough to get the lead again. Martin County West won the game 13-47.

The team played a great game and they learned from the game too, now it is on to the next weeks practice and game. Coach Jon Wilson said,

"We still have a lot of work to do but the kids played hard all game and are willing to continue that hard work to improve throughout the season. I felt our guys learned some valuable lessons about what it takes to be a football player on Friday nights and I am looking forward to what they can show by the end as they improve."