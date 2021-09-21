Bowers and Swanson were on the ball

Thursday night was a night of volleyball with a game, Saints vs. New Ulm Eagles at the St. James event center.

Saints started the night out strong, Lunden Swanson and Addie Bowers made the first point of the game go to St. James. This was followed by two plays that the Eagles could not return and Bowers getting a block. Saints took the lead early with these plays, 5-1.

Alli Malmgren had a good save keeping the ball in play after they weren't able to get it over the net at first. But the Eagles had a different plan for that play, they hit it where the Saints could not return it. Saints did not let that go unanswered, they scored one right after that. Taking the score to 8-4.

Saints had the steam at the beginning of the game but they started to lose it a little once the Eagles started to score against them more. There was a lot of back and forth scoring happening, St. James was able to keep the lead for most of the game with Swanson and Bowers making a lot of the points.

After the Eagles tied with the Saints at 20, it was a very close game but St. James couldn't keep hold of the lead any longer. New Ulm took it 22-25.

Game two started the same way as the first one did the Saints got the first point again. But they were not able to get as strong of a lead as before because Anderson from the Eagles went on to score on the next play. They continued to score on the next five plays .

St. James was able to get one point in on an ace. Saint keep score a little bit after that to get them a score of 4-6. They did have two instances of not being able to get the ball over within the three-hit rule.

Saints were not able to get the win in this game or in the third either. Eagles took the night 0-3.