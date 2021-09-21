Close game for the Saints

St. James Saints were at home Friday for their game against New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds. Saints have a 0-2 record and the Greyhounds had a 1-1 record.

The game started with the greyhounds making a 5-yard touchdown and then kicking in the extra point 0-7.

During the game, the Saints made a few good tackles a lot of them were made by Hunter Stevens. One of his was made in the first quarter at the 45-yard line.

Tackles were going well for the Saints, but they as well as the eagles were having a little trouble getting some of the passes during the game. Besides this, the game was a lot of back and forth at center field during the first quarter.

The second quarter was a lot better for the Saints after the Greyhounds got a second touchdown, Anthony Sletta ran the ball to the 28-yard line and Hayden Jones made a first down run this was a trick play the team made and it paid off for them.

A little bit after these plays Hayden Jones caught a pass then running 50 yards to get their first touchdown of the game. Herrera then kicked for the two-point conversion taking them up to the score of 8-13.

Getting their first touchdown was what the Saints needed, they were then more serious at the plays they were doing. They were able to keep the Greyhounds back by getting them down with a lot of tackles during their run down the field. Greyhounds did score again but St. James was quick at getting another touchdown after Adrian Luna intercepted the ball and Firchau running in the touchdown. Saints were able to get another two-point conversion taking the Saints to 16-21.

Greyhounds and Saint both scored again in the second quarter, Stevens got the touchdown. At the end of the second, the score was 22-27.

During the rest of the game, both teams scored a few more times end with a final score of 30-48.