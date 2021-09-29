No lucky numbers for the Saints

Jason Sletta

Special to the Plaindealer

Unfortunately for the St James Saints football team, those were not the winning Powerball numbers in Saturday's lottery drawing but rather were the yards covered in each of the 10 touchdowns that the host Martin County Central Rebels amassed in a 73-0 win over the visiting Saints on a sunny but windy Saturday afternoon.

MCC came into the game with a 3-0 record and a 2nd-place ranking in the latest Class A polls according to the MN Associated Press. Mahnomen/Waubun was the top-ranked Class A team in the state going into the weekend but were upset 33-12 by unranked but undefeated Ada-Borup Friday night.

The Saints were the first to receive the ball, but on their first play from scrimmage the snap from center went over the head of quarterback Alex Stresemann and the Rebels pounced on the ball on the St. James 19 yard line just six seconds into the game.

MCC took just 4 plays and 38 seconds off the clock to take advantage of the Saints turnover, as Carter Benda ran 3 times for 15 yards before Abe Paulzine kept it on a quarterback sneak straight up the gut to take the 6-0 lead. With the 2-point conversion run good by Benda, MCC led 8-0.

The Saints took over on their own 31 after a short Rebels kick, and begun what turned out to be their most sustained drive of the contest. Stresemann started off with a completion for no gain to Hayden Jones, followed by a 2-yard blast from Hunter Stevens to make it 3rd and 8, Stresemann then hit Anthony Sletta on the flat for a 1-yard pickup which brought up 4th and 7. On the punt, however, the Rebels were called for roughing the punter and the Saints were given new life on their own 48 yard line and a new set of downs.

A Stresemann incompletion followed by a completion to Jack Westman for 5 yards put the Saints in a 3rd and 5 situation, but back to back incompletions by Stresemann, the second on 4th down, gave the ball back to the Rebels on their own 47.

Just 2:37 later, the Rebels found themselves in the endzone again, with Paulzine sneaking his second touchdown in from 1-yard out. Christian Tentinger ran in the 2-point conversion and with less than 6 minutes gone in the 1st quarter MCC led 16-0.

Benda added touchdown runs of 13 and 44 on back to back carries in the end of the 1st and beginning of the 2nd quarter for MCC before adding the pure Hat Trick with a 9-yard scamper around the left end at the 6:42 mark of the second which gave the Rebels a 36-0 lead.

It was a tough day for the Saints offense as well as they were able to muster just 7 total unofficial yards rushing on 20 carries and 8 yards through the air. Sletta had 9 carries for 20 yards and added 3 receptions for 4 yards. Hunter Stevens and Fabian Herrera each had 4 carries, with Kollin Anderson adding 3. The Saints had just 2 offensive plays the entire game in Rebel territory.

Stresemann went 5-11 for 8 yards and 1 interception on a pass that was tipped at the line by the Rebels. Kollin Anderson went 1-2 for 0 yards in his work behind center.

Defensively the Saints were led by Westman who had 10 tackles, with Tanner Olson adding 6 and Cooper Olson 4. Fabian Herrera, Kolton Johnson, and Hayden Davis each tallied 2 tackles on the day. On a positive note for the Saints' defense, they held the Rebel passing attack to 0 yards on 3 passing attempts.

Sletta had 4 kick returns for 40 yards, while Jack Westman had 1 for 10 yards, Tanner Olson 1 for 1 yard, and Hayden Jones going 30 yards in his only return.

The busiest man on the field for the Saints was punter Adrian Luna, who had 6 punts for an average of 34.7 and only allowed one punt to be returned by the Rebels.

MCC was led by Benda, who had 12 carries for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns. Quarterback Paulzine had 4 carries for 28 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Aiden Dierks added 55 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries. Corey Einck had 4 rushes for 46 yards, while Anikan Larson, Andrew Holm, Kevin Garcia, and Ross Engelkes all added touchdowns for the home team.

The loss drops the Saints to 0-4 on the season, but they look to snag that first win of the season when they host Springfield in their Homecoming matchup Friday, Oct 1st. Springfield improved to 3-1 on the season following a 44-38 win over Tracey-Milroy-Balaton in Springfield Friday night and are on a 3-game win streak. The Tigers have a potent offense and aren't afraid to put the ball up through the air.

FIRST QUARTER:

MCC: Abe Poulzine 4-yard run (Carter Benda 2-point conversion run) 11:26

MCC: Abe Poulzine 1-yard run (Christian Tentinger 2-point conversion run) 6:23

MCC: Carter Benda 13-yard run (Mason Wendland kick) 0:23.2

SECOND QUARTER:

MCC: Carter Benda 44-yard run (Mason Wendland kick no good) 11:03

MCC: Carter Benda 9-yard run (Mason Wendland kick) 6:42

MCC: Kevin Garcia 6-yard run (Mason Wendland kick) 2:47

THIRD QUARTER:

MCC: Ross Engelkes 9-yard run (Mason Wendland kick) 6:43

MCC: Aiden Dierks 30-yard run (Mason Wendland kick) 1:27

FOURTH QUARTER:

MCC: Anikan Larson 15-yard run (Andrew Holm 2-point conversion run) 8:06

MCC: Andrew Holm 39-yard run (Anikan Larson 2-point conversion run) 3:06