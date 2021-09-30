Haler and Mohlenbrock hit career wins

If winning was a sport the St. James tennis team would be good at it after the week they had. Tuesday was the start of their week full of matches. They played Luverne Senior High at home.

The four single players for the Saints all won their matches within two games. Jaelyn Haler won her two games with scores of 6-4 and 6-2. Sailor Mohlenbrock won hers with scores of 6-1 and 6-2. Eva Romsdalh's scores were 6-3 and 6-1. Maya Kulseth's scores were 6-2 and 7-5.

Doubles teams had one loss out of the three on the day. Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler lost the matchup in three games, winning one of them with a score of 6-2 and losing the other two with the same score as well. Mykela Hanson and Alexis Brekken went three games winning two of them with scores of 6-3 and 10-8. Mika Wessels and Mariah Mireles went to win within two games with scores of 6-1 and 6-4.

Saints take the overall win with a score of 6-1.

The Saints' next match-up was against Marshall High School on Thursday. Once again it was a day of wins and they took the overall win again with a score of 6-1.

How they got there was what all the singles winning their matches. Haler took hers in two games, both with a score of 6-3. Mohlenbrock went three games losing one at 3-6 and winning the other two with scores of 6-2 and 6-4. Romsdahl won her match up within two games as well scoring 6-4 and 6-0. Kulseth also went three games winning her first with a score of 6-3 then losing the second with a score of 4-6 and ending it with the third with a winning a close game with a score of 7-6.

Doubles had two out of three teams take the wins. Haler and Bluedorn couldn't get their win but they had some close games. Hanson and Brekken took their win in two games with scores of 6-4 and 6-2. Wessels and Mireles also won with 6-2.

Saturday was a big tournament hosted at home. The Saints sweep Sleepy Eye, Redwood Valley, and United South Central. Saints had a team score of 7-0 against each team. On Saturday Haler and Mohlenbrock had career highs meet, Haler had her 100th win and Mohlenbrock had her 50th win.