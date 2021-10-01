Boys take top three at Eagle Invitational

Saints were running at the Eagle Invitational in Windom last Tuesday. There were improvements for both teams during the invitational and the weather was just right for the runners too.

The boys cross country team had everyone competing on Tuesday. Three of the boys took the first three places at the invitational,, Ryan Pierson 1st, Marco Crispin 2nd, Levi Miest 3rd, leading them to have a winning score of 35.

The girls did not have enough runners to have a complete team for the day. They only had four girls running. : Maritza Rodriguez, Diana Rodriguez placed 4th, America Trejo placed 11th, and Katelyn Ojeda placed 15th.

"Today's performance was highlighted by multiple runners achieving their PR's," said Head Coach Brad Stark. "The team seems to be getting into better shape. The better conditioning, plus the great weather helped contribute to an improvement in our times."