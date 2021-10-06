Rain, referee shortage, and time change did not stop the Saints from playing their homecoming game on Friday night. Saints who are 0-5 on the season hosted the Springfield Tigers who have a season record of 4-1.

Tigers started the game with the kick-off, Saints had Andrew Sleta and Jones deep for it. Tigers weren't able to keep in bounds though. Sleta from the 35-yard line carried the ball for a second down and six.

This was not the first for Sleta the next play he carried it to the 40 for a third and three. Stevens intercepted a Tigers play making it 9 yards before getting tackled for a second down.

about halfway through the first quarter Tigers made a fake play but Jack Lessman was made it through to get the tackle at the 45-yard line. 15 made a great rush of 6 yards for a second and fourteen play. For the majority of the first quarter, the plays were made on the Tigers' side of the fifty-yard line.

Adrian Luna punted for the Saints making it to the 39-yard line. The Tigers didn't let them stay there for long because after receiving gaining five yards because of a Saints flag they made a break but getting tackled after a few yards by Hayden Jones and Luna. Tigers followed that by getting the first touchdown of the game with 6 minutes left in the first.

In the second quarter, Sleta and Stevens were raking up the yards they run the ball each at least 10 yards. This was up until midway through the quarter when Sleta was going for a catch in the tigers' zone, during this play Sleta was injured.

Unlike the first quarter, the second and third quarters did not have any touchdowns by either time. The Fourth quarter saw St. James get on the board and the Tigers raking in more touchdowns. Saints lost 6-44.