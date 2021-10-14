Saints sweep sections

Saints tennis played in the section tournaments last week. To start off sections the Saints on Monday played against Maple River for Section 2A Quarterfinal.

Monday was a great day for the tennis team the weather was sunny and very little wind to interfere with the ball. They also had some shut-out matches during the quarterfinals.

Singles had five shutout games and all four of the Saints singles won their matchups. Jaelyn Haler played against Kayla Berg for the number one singles match. Haler won both games at 6-0 and 6-1. The number two singles matchup was Sailor Mohlenbrock and Mackenzie Walters. Mohlenbrock sweep Walters in both of their games with scores of 6-0 for both games. The number three singles match-up was Eva Romsdahl and Ellie Braaten. Romsdahl won both games with scores of 6-1 and 6-0. The number four singles match-up was Maya Kulseth and Brooke Reuter. Once again Saints pulled another one with Kulseth winning both games 6-2 and 6-0.

Doubles had about the same turnout as singles did, but not every doubles team won their matches. The number one doubles team for the Saints was Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler they played against Ally Mersman and Macy Sohre. Their first game ended with a score of 6-3 Saints taking the win. Their second game was a pretty close one but the Bluedorn and Haler took the win again with a score of 7-5. Number two doubles team of Mykla Hanson and Alexis Brekken played against Kelsey Jaeger and Madison Ward. Jaeger and Ward sweep Hanson and Brekken wiht scorews of 2-6 and 1-6. The number three doubles team of Mariah Mireless and Mika Wessels played Leah Proehl and Claire Langworthy. Mireless and Wessels won the final match-up for the Saints with scores of 6-1 and 6-1.

The team had two days of practice before they played the semifinals and finals that Thursday. For the semifinals, the Saints played Blue Earth Area Senior High. The end score was about the same as the quarterfinals with the Saints still winning it all.

Singles matches ended with the winnings splitting evenly between the two teams. Haler played Marissa Benz for the number one single match. Haler won her games 6-1 and 6-0. Mohlenbrock played Addison Armstrong. They played three games Mohlenbrock won the first game 6-3 and the third 6-0. Romsdahl played Kylie Rosenau. Romsdahl played a good first game and but lost it 6-7 and the second game was another loss of 1-6. The final and number four singles match was Kulseth who played Olivia Dutton. Dutton won both of their games with a score of 6-7.

Doubles teams for St. James won all three of their matches. Number one doubles teams Bluedorn and Haler played Allie Lopez and Grace Hanson. Bluedorn and Haler won both games with scores of 6-2 and 6-1. Hanson and Brekken played Ella Survis and Lauren Survis. They went three games Hanson and Brekken won the first game 6-4 and the last game 11-9 both were close ones. Mireles and Wessels played Carol Schrader and Ashlyn Klinkner. Mireles and Wessels won both games with a score of 6-1.

The section finals followed the semifinal on Thursday. The Saints played against Fairmont for the finals and this time they had a better outcome than when they played Fairmont the last time during the regular season.

For the finals, the Saints did some changes to the lineup for the singles and doubles teams. Mehlenbrock was switched to doubles and played with Bluedorn so and Romsdahl was also moved to doubles and played with Haler. From doubles, Brekken and Hanson were moved to singles.

The Saints singles did not fare so well during this round, only Haler was able to come out with a win against Fairmont's Claire Nemmers. Hanson lost to Briana Joseph 0-6 and 1-6. Kulseth lost to Maggy Totzke 0-6 for both games. Brekken was able to win one of her three games against Abigail Peyman, it was the first game and the score was a close 6-4. The other two were a close 5-7 and 2-6.

Doubles teams for the Saints were great they won two of the three matches. Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn won their two games against Lauren Davis and Ellie Hernes with scores of 7-5 and 6-4. Romsdahl and Haler won two of their three games with scores of 6-3 and 6-4, their one loss was with a score of 1-6. Mireles and Wessels had three games as well they won one of theirs against Anika Haugen and Johanna Petschke. Their win was the second game in which they shut out Fairmont at 6-0. The other two games' scores were 5-7 and 3-6.

Overall the Saints won quarterfinals 6-1, semifinals 5-2 and lost finals 3-4.