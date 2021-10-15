First and second running back down

Jason Sletta

Special to the Plaindealer

TRACY - In football, it is hard to win with a starting running back injured, and even tougher when the second starter goes down with an injury.

This was the case for the St. James Saints Friday night when they traveled to face Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Friday in Tracy. Anthony Sletta was already sidelined with a broken collarbone from Homecoming the week before, and on the second St. James drive and his first carry of the game, Hunter Stevens went down with an ankle injury and did not return in a 69-14 loss to the Panthers.

TMB got the ball first and used just 2 plays, both passes from quarterback Noah Swenhaugen to 6'3" senior wideout Christian Wendland to go 55 yards for a score using only 18 seconds of clock. With the extra point kick from Nicholas Ankrum TMB led 7-0.

St. James started their first drive on their own 28-yard line and got 2 yards on a first down run from Sonny Heil, but on their second play, Alex Stresemann was intercepted when his pass slipped through the hands of Hayden Jones right into the arms of Jake Turner of TMB.

The Panthers used just 1:56 to add their second touchdown of the game, the second pass for a score to Wendland from 15 yards out. The kick was good and TMB led 14-0 with only 3:03 used up on the game clock in the first quarter.

The Saints answered on their next drive as Stresemann hooked up 3 times with Jones, the last on a nifty jump ball in the end zone from 31 yards out that Jones wrestled away from the defender for the touchdown. Heil's 2-point conversion run was no good, and the score moved to 14-6. But the Saints lost Stevens on this drive after he went up the middle for 9 yards but tweaked his left ankle and was helped off the field.

It would also mark the last time the Saints would score until just 2.1 seconds left in the half when Stresemann hooked up with Jack Westman with a 1-yard pass in the middle of the end zone. The 2-point conversion pass from Westman to Jones made it 42-14 at the half in favor or TMB. The Panthers had added 4 rushing touchdowns in the meantime, with 3 of them coming on longer runs breaking tackles in the Saints' defense.

TMB didn't slow down in the 3rd, as Swenhaugen scored on a quarterback keeper right up the middle from 57 yards out before tossing a 5-yard touchdown to Turner in the back right corner of the endzone. The Panthers added 2 scores in the 4th to seal the win on their Homecoming.

The Saints had some bright spots in this one, as Stresemann was 13-21 for 197 yards and two touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 104.6. Anything over a rating of 100 is considered to be an excellent performance with the average for a high school quarterback being just 67.0. Jones hauled in 7 of those completions for 85 yards and a score. Westman caught all 3 of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown, while Gavin Firchau had 2 receptions for 59 yards and Fabian Herrera 1 catch for 11 yards.

On the rushing side, Heil led the Saints with 33 yards on 20 carries. Stevens had 9 yards on his only attempt, with Stresemann rushing for 4 yards and Herrera 3.

Defensively the Saints were led by Firchau with 6 tackles, while Willie Curry added 4. Westman, Herrera, and Kollin Anderson all had 3 tackles, with Noah Anderson, Andres Olivarez, and Gage Jones each tallying 2. Heil, Julio Esqueda, Stresemann, Cooper Olson, Tanner Olson, and William Summers all had a tackle as well for St. James.

For the Panthers, who totaled 352 yards on the ground and 168 through the air, senior running back Ayden Horner led them with 166 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns, while making 2 catches for yards. Wendland brought in all 5 of his targets receiving, totaling 113 yards catching with 2 touchdowns.

Swenhaugen rushed for 89 yards and 1 touchdown and also passed for 152 yards, going 9-11 with 3 touchdowns. Backup Trevor Smith, a freshman for the Panthers, went 1-1 for 16 yards and one passing touchdown. In their win against Wabasso the prior week, the Panthers had set school records for rushing (469 yards) and total yards (669) in a 41-6 win over the Rabbits.

TMB now sits at 4-2 on the season while the Saints drop to 0-6.

The next two weeks are both very winnable games for St. James, as they travel to winless Wabasso on the 15th before hosting Sleepy Eye (1-5) in their last regular season on Wednesday, October 20th.

FIRST QUARTER:

TMB: Christian Wendland 46-yards from Noah Swenhaugen (Nicholas Ankrum kick) 11:42

TMB: Wendland 15-yards from Swenhaugen (Ankrum kick) 8:57

STJ: Hayden Jones 31-yards from Alex Stresemann (conversion run no good) 6:25

TMB: Ayden Horner 14-yard run (Ankrum kick) 6:05

TMB: Horner 5-yard run (Ankrum kick) 1:19

SECOND QUARTER

TMB: Caden Anderson 8-yard run (Ankrum kick) 9:56

TMB: Horner 26-yard run (Ankrum kick) 1:16

STJ: Jack Westman 1-yard from Stresemann (Westman to Jones2-poiunt conversion pass) 0:02.1

THIRD QUARTER:

TMB: Swenhaugen 57-yard run (Ankrum kick) 8:06

TMB: Jake Turner 5-yards from Swenhaugen (Ankrum kick)

FOURTH QUARTER:

TMB: Blake Kruger 16-yards from Trevor Smith (Jeret Ankrum kick no good) 11:17

TMB: Alex Schuh 31-yard run (J. Ankrum kick) 5:21