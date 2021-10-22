Jaelyn Haler makes it to state

Individual Sections were last week for the Saints tennis team. Each team was able to bring two singles players and two doubles teams, St. James brought Jaelyn Haler and Mykela Hanson for the singles tournament. For the doubles, St. James was represented by Keyana Haler and Eva Romsdahl, and Sailor Mohlenbrock and Alison Bluedorn.

In round one for the singles tournament, Haler had a bye. Hanson for round one played against Kaydince Thoms from Sleepy Eye Secondary. Hanson lost both games 0-6.

Haler in round two played against Addison Armstrong from Blue Earth Area Senior High. Their matchup went two games with Haler winning both with scores of 6-3 and 6-1.

The Semifinals had haler going against Briana Joesph from Fairmont High. For the second time, this tournament Haler took the win in two games with scores of 6-1 and 6-1.

Having won all of her matches that day Haler made it to the championship round. In this match, she played against Marissa Benz from Blue Earth Area Senior High. Winning both games 6-0, Haler won her third match and her way to the State tournament.

On the doubles side of the tournament St. James had Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn, and Keyana Haler and Romsdahl. In the first round, Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn had a bye, and Keyana Haler and Romsdahl played against Kelsey Jaeger and Madison Ward from Maple River. Romsdahl and Keyana Haler were able to get the win in two games with scores of 6-0 and 6-3.

In the round two matches, Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn played against Ella Survis and Grace Hanson from Blue Earth. They went two games one being a close game for 6-4 and the other being 6-3, Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn took both wins. Keyana Haler and Romsdahl's second-round match was against Ellie Hernes and Laren Davis from Fairmont. They went three games, the first game went to Keyana Haler and Romsdahl with a score of 6-4. While the other two were won by Davis and Hernes with scores of 6-4 and 6-2.

Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn made it to the semifinals, where they played against Maggy Totozk and Libby Totzke from Fairmont. Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn were not able to get a win during this round losing both games 6-2 and 7-6. After this round, Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn played in the third-place match. They played Kylie Rosenau and Olivia Dutton from Blue Earth. The first game was won by Blue Earth with a score of 6-2 and the second and third went to Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn with a score of 7-5 and 7-6.

This caused there to be a need for a true second match for Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn. For that they played Davis and Hernes from Fairmont. They went three games with Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn winning the first and third game both with a score of 6-2. They lost the second game 3-6. Mohlenbrock and Bluedorn ended the tournament in third place, narrowly missing going to state.