Boys and girls cross country head to State

Kari Miest

Special to the Plaindealer

Friday, October 29th, was definitely a special night for the St. James Area cross country team! The section 2A cross country meet was ran at Blue Earth’s Riverside Town and Country Golf Course with 17 teams participating.

The girl’s race was first at 4 pm. Our girls showed their bond as a team coming in 2nd place, by only 6 points, to Lester Prairie; which advances them to state! America Trejo placed 10th with a PR of 5k = 21:23, Diana Rodriguez placed 17th, Katelyn Rodriguez 22nd, Ailyn Balbuena 26th, Ruby Zamora 34th, Maritza Rodriguez 54th, Arlene Melendez 81st out of 101 total girls. We knew the girls had a chance to go as a team to state, and when we actually saw results that they made it, it was quite the celebration!

We have been quite blessed on the boy’s side with the team making it to state the last 4 years, so they definitely came to compete again this year. After their many miles throughout the summer and fall season, they showed their speed with Ryan Pierson winning, becoming section champion with his 5K = 16.52, and Marco Crispin a few seconds behind to place 2nd, Levi Miest next in 5th, Jacob Friesen placing 10th, Brennan Kern 21st, Bennett Flohrs 22nd, Carlos Rodriguez 41st out of 101 total boys. St. James Area boys team are section champions! Mankato Loyola placed 2nd to also advance to state, barely edging out LCWM. Coach Brad Stark and Assistant Coach Kari Miest were honored as section 2A boys and girls coach and assistant coach of the year.

There were big personal running records set by America, Ruby, Arlene, Brennan and Bennett at the section meet. Ryan has really done so well all season leading the boys, and our senior and captain Marco has ran so well for many years. Running is tough physically, but it is also such a mental challenge. Our kids all ran so well, and it is even sweeter because our team is like a family.

These 14 kids along with our boys’ team alternates of Luis Morales and Owen Kuehl will have a pep fest on Friday morning in Butterfield and St. James before heading up to state. The MN state cross country meet will be run at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Saturday, November 6th with the boys running at 12 noon and the girls at 1 pm. Come support our runners! Gusto!