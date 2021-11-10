Historic state run for the boys' and girls' cross country team

On Saturday the Saints cross country team ran at the State Cross Country meet at St. Olaf College, in Northfield.

State this year was historic for the teams in two ways, this is the first time both teams have qualified for state in the same year, and is it's been over 40 years since the girls last qualified for state.

Being the first time the teams have gone to state together is something special to the kids. Head Coach Brad Stark said the whole experience of running at the meet will be a great memory for these runners for the rest of their lives.

The girls' team had only seven girls, with one senior Martiza Rodriguez, this season. They have proven what they can do this season and they have been improving most of this season, which has brought them to the state meet for the first time in over four decades.

"They are small in number, but really starting improving about midway through the season," said Stark.

Even at the section meet their improvements shined, finishing 2nd with only a six-point difference between them and Lester Prairie who placed first.

At state, the girls finished 16th. America Trejo-Esqueda was leading the team placing 93rd with a time of 21:51.04. Diana Rodriguez followed in 119 with a time of 22:44.04 then came Ailen Balbuena-Perez in 124 with a time of 22:59.12 and Katelyn Ojeda-Callejas in 132 with 23:24.97.

The boys' team had a great season as well they won the Big South Conference, this win was a close one with Luverne but the boys were able to hold them off. Their second big win was when they won the Section 2A championship. At this meet, Stark said they had a large margin over the team from Mankato Loyola.

From the team, they had four all-section runners. Ryan Pierson who was section champion in first place. Marco Crispin who finished 2nd. Levi Miest who finished 5th. Jacob Friesen who finished 10th. On top of that Pierson, Miest, Friesen were awarded All-State Academic.

For their fifth state run in a row, the boys finished in 15th with it being close with eight other teams. Pierson lead the team coming in 28 with a time of 17:16.25. Miest followed in 40 with a time of 17:23.52, then Crispin in 47 with a time of 17:29.47, and Friesen in114 with a time of 18:16.96.

"In the boys' race it was very close between 7th and 15th, where just running a little faster would have moved them up substantially in the final standings," said Stark.

This season the boys' team had two seniors Crispin and Payton Brown, having a young team means that this season was a good one for the younger runners to experience that will help them in the coming seasons.

"As a young team they gained a lot of valuable experience at the state meet, which should help them as they grow older the next two years," said Stark. "Overall, they had a wonderful year as the team really started gelling late in the season."

Another high point for the runners was the parade the parents planned for the kids when they were arriving back home from the state meet. The parents had a fire truck lead the bus and behind them were half a dozen cars all honking their horns for the team.

Having a season as good as this season would not be possible without the coaches there to help guide the runners at practices and meets.

"I would also like to thank my two incredible assistant coaches. Kari Miest and Scott DeMaris. They bring a wealth of running experience to our program, but I think their most notable trait is that they care deeply for each kid on the team from the fastest one right on down to the brand new 7th grader," said Stark. "Without them, the cross country family would not be the same."