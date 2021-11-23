Saintettes dance team preview

Saintettes dance team is back in action with the start of their season at the beginning of the month. For past seasons, the team has been building and working on itself.

"Our past seasons have been growing and productive years as we had many great leaders to build our team," said Head Coach Beth Johnson. "We’ve seen lots of growth in our younger and older dancers. I am very excited to see the growth that this team will have."

Six seniors are returning this year, Azailya Koch, Alexis Herrera, Andrea Contreras, Tseh Heil, Destiny Sawatzky, and Kaylyn Meyer. Anderson said All six of them bring wonderful attitudes, great dance knowledge, and dedication to the team.

Having six seniors returning and the work and dedication the Saintettes have helps them show the key elements that make the team what it is. With that, the team can do anything.

" The 21-22 team has lots of positivity, drive, dedication, and grit," said Johnson. "I can’t wait to see what they do with this."

With dance being a sport that takes a whole team to have uniformity to be able to become one for a dance, there are not just a few athletes to watch it's a whole team. Johnson said that people will have to watch all 29 of them improve as a team this year.

Coming up next week, The Saintettes are hosting a home competition on December 2nd at 6 p.m. in the event center. Then their annual Extravaganza show will be held on January 22nd.

The youth clinic will be different this year as it will be a week-long camp. Camp dates are January 17th, 18th, 20th, and 21st.