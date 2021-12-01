Competitive season ahead

After going 8-9 last season the St. James girls' basketball team is looking at having another competitive season this year.

"I see our basketball team being very competitive this year and hopefully hosting a sub-section game," said Head Coach Steve Witcraft. "Last year in the COVID year we were 8-9 but we won more conference games since 2011 going 4-4 in our conference."

Coming back for the 21-22 season are five letter winners, two of which had impressive seasons last year. The top two players who are coming back this season are junior Taylor Sodeman and senior Jaelyn Haler. Witcraft said Sodeman led the team in scoring with an average of 14 points a game and Haler led them in rebounds with 10 a game and she was second in scoring with an average of 9 points a game.

Returning along with Sodeman and Haler are senior Sailor Mohlenbrock, junior Lunden Swanson and Madelyn Malmgren. They have contributed a lot of time and effort this summer and Witcraft expects them to make major contributions this year.

On top of the five-letter winners returning this season, five other girls are expected to be bumped up to play some minutes on varsity this season. Girls as young as 8th grade have the possibility of playing varsity this year. The hopeful players are sophomores Claire Watson and Maddie Whitney and 8th graders Jacey Swanson and Journey Swanson. Senior Maritza Rodriguez will be joining the team and Witcraft said he hopes for her to get some varsity minutes.

Post-season this year right now looks good for the team with a very open subsection. But there are a couple of teams that are favorites once it gets to the sections times.

"I feel we can compete with all the teams," said Witcraft. "I would say Luverne is the favorite in the section with St Peter the favorite in our conference."