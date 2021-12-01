Gymnasts excited to start season

St. James' gymnastic team is at the start of another season. Last season the team had gone all the way to the 2A section meet, where their season unfortunately ended.

Coming into this season girls are working on new skills which they started working on last season. There is hope for some of these skills will have enough time to be worked on and perfected this season. Head Coach Laura Berg-Olson said girls are hoping to be able to get these new skills into routines at some point this season.

Line ups for this season are going to look a little different with Gabriela Trapero, who graduated last year, leaving a gap in the lineup. Some girls will have to step up to take Trapero's place on the team.

"She (Trapreo) was one of our all-around rock stars and leaves a gap in the lineup," said Berg-Olson. "But I think the girls are up to the challenge and will come out as strong as they can."

Along with the returners, the team has gained a couple of newcomers. Some of the newcomers Berg-Olson believes will be fast learners and may create a shake-up in the lineup.

"It's always fun to be able to draw from anywhere in the team when the need arises," added Berg-Olson.

St. James gymnastics team started their season off with their first meet this Tuesday in Worthington. At this meet, Berg-Olson said she is sure there will be some first meet jitters as always so she is just looking to get a baseline that we can work forward from.

At the end of the season St. James is going to hosting the Section 2A Championship meet on Feb. 10.