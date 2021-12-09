Hayden Jones career-high points in a game

St. James boys basketball hosted their season opener at home on Friday. The Saints hosted Mountain Lake Comfry, during the game both teams were giving their best offensively and defensively.

The offense for the Saints was doing well during the first half of the game, for the most part, the ball was in each team's zones equal amount of time though each team had good offense and defense to keep the scoring tight. St. James' time in MLC paint gave a lot of opportunities for St. James to score, but MLC was on the Saints with blocking leading St. James to have to do a lot of passing to get a good position to score.

St. James worked through MLC's defense as a team to get the ball to the right players at the right times. The first half saw St. James score 29 and the Wolverines score 31 points.

The second half of the game saw both teams score reach 40 points and over, Saints scored 40 and the Wolverines scored 48.

Leading St. James in scoring was Hayden Jones with a career-high 43 points during the game. Jones was getting most of his points from inside the paint- 11 out of his 30 baskets were made in the paint Friday night. Out of his 20 attempted free throws, Jones made 18 of them.

"Hayden really stepped up offensively when others were struggling to hit shots," said Head Coach Spencer Monson. "He had to really work for every point he got with how they were defending him."

Even though the Saints had a tough time scoring the boys did have some other positive plays during the game. Steven Balbuena has 4 points and 8 rebounds. Monson said Balbuena rebounded really well and led the team with 8 rebounds.

Bennett Flohrs, who was playing his first varsity game, was another player that brought something positive to the game. Flohrs for his first game had 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Monson said Flohrs played really good defense and brought good energy in his first varsity game.

Most first games of the season are when a lot of learning and seeing spots for improvement happens. For the Saints, it was no different for them on Friday night.

"I think this was a good learning game and we will improve from it going forward," said Monson.