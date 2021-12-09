Kollin Anderson claims championship of home tournament

Kollin Anderson led the St. James wrestling team yesterday by winning his 132 lb. bracket at the Paul Krueger Classic. In his championship match, Anderson pinned Redwood Valley's Jordan Matson in 3:39.

"Kollin has put in a great deal of time, both in the weight room and going to wrestling camps through the past few summers. That time and dedication has shown in both his wrestling and his leadership in the wrestling room," said Head Coach Ross Wargula.

As a team, St. James tied for 6th place with Quad County, with each team scoring 45 points. Other varsity place winners for the Saints were Derek Fast, taking 3rd in the 220 lb. weight class, Levi Miest and Gadiel Velasco taking 4th place in the 126 lb. and 138 lb. weight classes respectively.

"With this being our first wrestling event and having many newcomers and young kids, we didn't have as many kids entered into the varsity portion of the tournament. Every single one of our kids had the opportunity to be competitive and win at least one match, regardless if it was at the varsity or JV level. That is what is important right now for this program. Every single one of the kids displayed excellent effort. We will get back to work on Monday," said Wargula.

Fellow Big South conference member, Marshall, took home the team championship, accumulating 158 team points. Marshall's Tate Condezo was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.

Saturday's tournament also saw history for the St. James wrestling program. Freshman Isabelle "Izzy" Swanson became the first ever female to win and pin an opposing wrestler for St. James. This match took place during the second round of the JV portion of the tournament. Fellow females Eva Romsdahl and Arlene Melendez are also members of the St. James wrestling team. The 2021-22 wrestling season is the first season that there will be a girls wrestling individual section and state tournament.

"These girls are outstanding members of the team. They improve with every minute of mat time they put in. You could see it Saturday. Every match they get a little bit better and start to figure things out a little bit more. Come February when the postseason arrives, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the girls division," said Wargula.

Sophomore Julio Esqueda was the lone Saint to take 1st place in the JV tournament

Results - Team

Marshall 158 points

Redwood Valley 108.5 points

Mankato West 90 points

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 78 points

Pine Island 49 points

St. James 45 points

Quad County 45 points

St. James Varsity placewinners

Kollin Anderson - 1st - 132 lbs.

Derek Fast - 3rd - 220 lbs.

Gadiel Velasco - 4th - 138 lbs.

Levi Miest - 4th - 126 lbs.

St. James JV placewinners

Judson Brekke - 4th

Jesus Leyva - 4th

Arlene Melendez - 4th

Damian Ramirez - 4th

Talyn Tande - 3rd

Ryuan Gonzalez - 2nd

Joe Garcia - 2nd

Eva Romsdahl - 4th

Izzy Swanson - 3rd

Hayden Davis - 2nd

Peyton Wolner - 3rd

Omar Ambrocio-Garril - 3rd

Julio Esqueda - 1st