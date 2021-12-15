Saints' scores climb each meet

Laura Olson

Special to the Plaindealer

On Thursday, December 9th the St. James Area gymnasts had some home meet competition with the St. Peter Saints. Taking home the win for the night was St. Peter with a varsity team score of 132.975 to SJA's 103.225. St. Peter dominated most of the top placings for the night, but senior captain Anna Bogle was not far behind. She placed 4th in the all-around competition with a score of 30.175. She also placed 4th on the vault and bar events, and took 6th on both beam and floor.

For JV competition results St. Peter won the evening with a score of 105.75 to SJA's 76.8. Daniela Trapero placed 3rd in the all-around competition with a score of 19.3. Teammates who also made the podium were Jacqueline Wegner placing 4th on bars with a score of 4.5 and 2nd on beam with a 6.8. Katelyn Ojeda-Callejas placed 4th on beam with a score of 6.0. Isabel Zamora took 3rd on floor with a 6.4 followed closely by Maggie Wegner in 4th with a 6.2.

Coach Olson's thoughts for the evening's results were "The girls have all been working hard. They are starting to see that their work on form and consistency is making a difference. Every meet the team score goes up a little bit which is what we want to see! Last year's varsity high score was a 104. They were close to that tonight so we have high hopes to be able to surpass where we were last season. Due to illness, injury, or other events the lineup seems to be constantly in flux, but that shows how much each member is stepping up. Everyone is more than willing to take on that varsity role when called upon. We just take each meet as it comes and works towards our personal bests!"

The Snowflake Invitational that was to be held on December 11 was postponed due to the weather. It is unsure if this meet will be rescheduled or not due to all of the teams' competition schedules. Will let everyone know if a make-up day is scheduled. The Saint's gymnasts compete next this Friday, December 17th versus Redwood here at their home gym. Feel free to come and cheer these lovely ladies on!