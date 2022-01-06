Saints broke two records at Windom Tournament

Guy Hanson

St. James’ high school boy’s basketball team won a four-team tournament in Windom on Dec. 28-29, thanks in part to a 120-113, three-overtime already-historic semifinal victory over Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

“Our longtime stats keeper, who has been at it since the 1960’s, said the last time St. James played a triple-overtime game was in ’59,” said Saints coach Spencer Monson. “Guys were hitting threes from all over the place, and we broke school records for points-scored and threes with 18.”

St. James defeated Windom Area 70-60 in the final.

The Saints (5-4, 1-1 Big South East), winners of three of its last four, visited Waseca (5-3, 1-0) on Tuesday (results not available as this edition went to press) and will face New Ulm (5-1, 2-0) in a Big South East matchup at 7:15 p.m. Friday at SJA Event Center.

“New Ulm is the hottest team in the conference, at least in our division,” said Monson. “They’re big, physical and can shoot it. They want to play faster than any team on our schedule. We blew a 17-point lead and lost to them in our second meeting last season.”

St. James battled through adversity earlier this season, has made necessary adjustments and improved, and is poised to make a strong run in the second half of the regular season, Monson said.

“We’ve been a little inconsistent and early on we really struggled to score outside of Hayden,” said Monson. “There’s a couple games early that we’d like to have back. We’ve seen strong improvement in the last four games when other guys have stepped up their scoring.”

The Saints are led by four-year starter Hayden Jones, a 6-foot-5 senior who averages over 30 points a game.

“If not for COVID, Hayden would finish as our school’s all-time leading scorer,” said Monson. “He’s on pace to score 1,700-1,800 points in his career. He’s having another remarkable year and will play at the next level.”

Alex Stresemann, a junior point guard who averages 12 points a game, is also a team leader.

“Alex is averaging close to 15-16 points in the last four games,” said Monson. “He’s a three-point shooter who had a career-high 21 points against Tracy. He doesn’t need much time or space and has a quick release. It’s nice to have that consistent shooter to help to open things up for Hayden.”

Senior forward Steven Balbuena is the team’s best on-ball defender, who averaged 15 points per game in the Windom tournament.

“We like to run pick-and-rolls with Steven, a strong kid who finishes well at the rim,” said Monson.

Six-foot-4 sophomore forward Bennett Flohers had a career-high 21 points against Tracy.

“Bennett has really picked up his scoring the last four or five games and been a nice surprise,” said Monson. “He has a high basketball IQ and is a great offensive rebounder, which is huge for our offense.”

St. James has battled back following a two-win season a year ago.

“Last season was tough for all of us, fighting through the adversity,” said Monson. “We had a lead in a lot of games, and we often tightened up when teams made a run against us. But this year I’m pleased with how we’ve stuck with the game plan, maintained our mental toughness, and won. Our kids have higher confidence this year.”

The Saints compete in Section 3AA featuring Redwood Valley as the team to beat.

“Our goal is to secure a home playoff game,” said Monson.

St. James Boy’s Basketball Results / Schedule

Mountain Lake Area, L 79-69

Le Sueur-Henderson, W 71-35

Edgerton, W 72-39

Pipestone Area, L 70-46

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendal, L 71-68

Fairmont, W 68-58

St. Peter, L 64-53

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, W 120-113 3 OTs

Windom, W 70-60

Tuesday – at Waseca

Friday – New Ulm

Monday – at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

Jan. 13 – at Blue Earth Area

Jan. 15 – at Winona Cotter

Jan. 17 – Jackson County Central

Jan. 18 – at Martin County West

Jan. 21 – Waseca

Jan. 24 – at Luverne

Jan. 27 – at Fairmont

Jan. 31 – at Windom

Feb. 4 – St. Peter

Feb. 11 – at New Ulm

Feb. 15 – Blue Earth Arena

Feb. 17 – Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC

Feb. 21 – at Madelia

Feb. 22 – at Nicollet