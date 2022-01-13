Anna Bogle place second against Marshall

Laura Olson

Special to the Plaindealer

On Monday, January 10th the Saint's gymnasts competed against the Marshall Tigers. It was a fun and energetic meet where both teams supported each other throughout the night. In the end, the win went to the Tigers with a team score of 124.425 to the Saint's 103.9. Where Marshall dominated the top five placings on the vault senior captain Anna Bogle took first place on the bars with a 7.05, third on beam with a 7.35, and third on floor with a 8.075. In the all-around competition, Anna Bogle captured second place with a total score of 30.55, her personal best of the season so far! Also making the top five in the all-around Katelyn Rodriguez took fourth with a 24.75.

In the junior varsity competition, the Marshall Tigers again took the win for the night with a team score of 108.5 to SJA's 80.25. The Saints had a few individual placings on beam with Jacqueline Wegner in fourth with a 5.95 followed closely in fifth by her teammate Sydney Grossmann with a 5.8. In the all-around competition, Daniela Trapero took home fifth place with a score of 20.0.

Coach Olson's comments on the events of the night! "We had a little bit of a shake up going on tonight. We have one gymnast missing that normally competed on varsity all around so tonight was a night to let some others step into those open slots and shine. They all did very well! Once again the beam seemed to be a spot of inconsistency. The girls have been working very hard and a lot of them were adding in some new skills. When those new skills don't go quite right I feel they were a little too hard on themselves and that took over the rest of their routines. This gets easier each time so I have no doubt that the next meet will be better. We also had two girls try their new floor passes! I tip my hat to Lily Ciske and Maya Kluseth for getting their back handspring passes! They were nervous, but they went for them! Again every time they use these skills the stronger they will get. There were additions on almost all the events so it was a proud night for this coach. The girls have been working hard, and its so fun to see how excited they get when they can put those new skills into the competition routines. Hoping there is still more additions coming before the season comes to a close!"

The Saints compete next this Thursday, January 13th in Waseca at 6:00.