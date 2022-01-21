Kollin Anderson took fifth at the Big South Conference Tournament

Guy Hanson

Kollin Anderson placed fifth in the 126-pound weight class to lead host St. James in the Big South Conference individual wrestling tournament last Saturday.

The Saints also received strong performances from standouts Levi Miest (132), Gadiel Velasco (138), Julio Esqueda (220) and Willie Curry (285).

Jackson County Central won the team competition.

"Kollin had a great day in a bracket loaded with talent, including a defending state champion and a returning state qualifier,” said St. James coach Ross Wargula. “Kollin wrestled tough in his quarterfinal match against Logan Lee of New Ulm. Lee pinned and majored Kollin last season. If Kollin would have started faster, he probably wins that match. Kollin faced him earlier in the season at the Pizza Ranch Invite. Kollin fell behind in that match and battled his way back to a decision win. Today was different. Kollin controlled all six minutes of the match, earning a 6-0 decision. In the wrestlebacks, Kollin pinned Slade Barnett of Waseca in 4:56. In the fifth-place match, Kollin faced off against Drew Chandler of Marshall. Once again, Kollin got started early and controlled the match, finishing with a 6-4 decision victory.

“I thought all our guys wrestled well in the tournament, and our wrestlers are close to breaking through. It was an extremely tough tournament, right up there with the Redwood Riot and Section."

Overall, St. James finished 13th with nine team points.

Saints JV Final Results

Judson Brekke, 3rd

Jesus Leyva, 2nd

Arlene Melendez, 4th

Eva Romsdahl, 4th

Izzy Swanson, 4th

Hayden Davis, 2nd

Peyton Wolner, 2nd

Omar Ambrocio-Garrill, 2nd

Trenton Kettner, 3rd

St. James also hosted Waseca, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial and Red Rock Central in a quadrangular wrestling meet last Tuesday.

The Saints lost to Waseca 51-25, with Jesus Leyva, Levi Miest, Talyn Tande, Kollin Anderson and Julio Esqueda picking up wins.

Miest, Anderson, Gadiel Velasco, Derek Fast and Willie Curry recorded victories for St. James in a 51-28 loss against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial.

In the final dual of the evening, St. James fell to Red Rock Central 46-28. Leyva, Tande, Anderson, Peyton Wolner and Omar Ambrocio-Garrill picked up wins for the Saints.

“It is fun to see the improvement in the kids,” said Wargula. “They are an extremely hard-working bunch. Their grit continues to improve. There were matches that if we wrestled them even a week ago, we would have given up a pin. Instead, our kids never gave up and continued to fight. We found a way to fight off our backs for our teammates. Another positive step we took was filling most of the weights. We had 13 of the 14 weights covered."

The Saints are scheduled to travel to Slayton for a triangular event on Thursday against Madelia and Fulda/Murray County Central.