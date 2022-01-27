Saints took on two tough competitors

St. James Girls Basketball traveled to Waseca on Friday for their one game last week. The game started with the Saints getting off to a big lead in the first with a score of 35-16. This was after a moment of them trailing 20-12.

The second half saw the Saint have better energy and ball control with only having three turnovers. Waseca still gave the Saints a challenge with their post inside. Along with the Waseca played the half with their own methods.

"We had a hard time controlling their post inside and Waseca took advantage of that," said Witcraft. "In the second half Waseca was very methodical and took a lot of time off the clock on each possession."

Madelyn Malmgren who has stepped up a lot this season had a good offensive game leading the team with 16 points. Taylor Sodeman had 9 points, Lunden Swanson had a good game with 8 points.

Jaelyn Haler and Malmgren each had rebounds. Haler also led the team with 4 assists.

With their loss to Waseca the Saints fall 3-3 in the conference.

Monday night the girls were at home hosting Sleepy Eye. Sleepy Eye started the game out taking an 8-0 lead early. St. James fought back to tie it at 24, but then late in the first they then trailed by 1, 33-32.

Sleepy Eye were in the lead 37-32 at the start of the 2nd. Swanson scored a 3 pointer early in the second half to cut the deficit to only 4 points, 39-35. Sleepy Eye answered back to Swanson's 3 pointer by scoring 2 3 pointers. The Saints were not able to get any shots and they had 2 turnovers. Sleepy Eye won the game 79-64.

Seven different players scored in the night, leading them was Sodeman with 22 points, and 4 blocks; Malmgren 15 points and 7 rebounds; Journey Swanson 10; Jacey Swanson 4 points, 5 assists; Lunden Swanson 4; Haler 4 points, 4 steals; Sailor Mohlenbrock 2.

"On the offensive end we shot 46% from the field including 5-11 from 3 point land," said Witcraft. "Sleepy Eye took advantage of our turnovers and turned them into easy buckets."

Witcraft said he thought they played well offensively but had no answer for the two best players.

"We look to build offensively on this game and work on shoring up our defensive," said Witcraft.