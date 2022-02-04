Girls drop three; Jones stands out in close game for boys

Guy Hanson

The Saints girl’s basketball team lost all three of its games last week: 79-64 at Sleepy Eye, 72-32 at home against Luverne and 58-33 at home against Big South East powerhouse Fairmont 58-33.

“We played very well at Sleepy Eye, actually,” said St. James coach Steve Witcraft. “The home loss to Luverne was a tough one. They should be the No. 1 seed in 3A, and their best players had a really good night against us.

“We played really good defense against Fairmont, holding them to one of fifteen from outside the three-point stripe, but we were out-rebounded 24-14 in the first half when they had a lot of put-back points. We trailed 27-15 at the half and it’s tough to come back on a good team like Fairmont.”

St. James is tied with New Ulm for third-place in the Big South East, at 3-4. St. Peter is 7-0, followed by Fairmont at 7-1. Waseca is 2-6 and Blue East 0-7.

St. James is led by guard Taylor Sodeman, centers Lunden Swanson and Madelyn Malmgren and guard-forward Jaelyn Haler.

The Saints have been out-scored only 174-171 through their first 17 games, which is a statistic that shows how competitive they have been this season.

“We’ve just turned over the ball too much against the good teams this season,” said Witcraft.

St. James will visit St. Peter on Friday before returning home to face nonconference Jackson County Central at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

. . .

St. James standout Hayden Jones scored a team-high 27 points in a 56-52 loss against Fairmont on Coaches vs. Cancer Night last Friday, continuing his season-long outstanding play.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 senior power forward, connected on 10 field goals and was 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the Big South East matchup.

St. James was 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

“I thought we played pretty well against Fairmont,” said Saints boys basketball coach Spencer Monson. “They just shot it a little better from the three-point line than we did. We also dug ourselves a 12-point hole in the second half, which really hurt. But we did battle back and gave ourselves a shot at the end. Bennett and Hayden both had good games offensively. Tanner and Connor both were very solid defensively against their big guys inside.”

The Saints will play host to St. Peter in another important Big South East game on Friday night at SJA HS Event Center. St. James is seeking to avenge a 64-53 loss at St. Peter earlier this season.

The Saints have six regular season games remaining before starting Section 2A tournament play later this month.