Saints fight on with tough competitors

It was parents' night for the Saints as they hosted #8 ranked Red Bulls. Jesus Leyva, Kollin Anderson, Levi Miest were at their same weights for the night, while Talyn Tande, Peyton Wolner, and Derek Fast all bumped up a class.

Leyva started the night off falling to Torrey Paplow at the 3:57 make. Anderson took the W against Jesse Potts 32-0. Miest with one of the more exciting matches of the evening was defeated by Cooper Steuber in a 5-3 decision.

"The Red Bulls are one of the premier teams in southern Minnesota and Class AA. They are a tough opponent for anyone, let alone a parents' night. I am so proud of how hard our kids wrestled," said Head Coach Ross Wargula. "It would have been very easy to just lay down and not fight. That is not what this group is about. They are a scrappy and gritty bunch that are going to fight and fight and fight for themselves and each other. A couple more seconds and staying in good position, we win a couple more of these matches."

Friday evening had the Saints traveling to St. Clair for a quadrangular with St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, Le Sueur-Henderson, and New Richland-HEG.

The Saints fell to Le Sueur- Henderson 48-33. The wrestlers who picked up wins in the dual were Anderson by fall, Tande won by decision, Miest by fall, Omar Ambrocio-Garril by fall, Derek Fast by forfeit, and Julio Esqueda by fall.

For the second dual the Saints took on the Cyclones. This match-up was closer in the score, but St. James still fell 46-36. Picking up wins for the Saints were: Miest(fall), Peyton Wolner(forfeit), Ambrocio-Garrill(forfeit), Fast(forfeit), Esqueda(fall), and Willie Curry(forfeit).

St. James' third dual was against the Panthers, they were two points away from taking the win from New Richland-HEG. Jesus Leyva (fall), Anderson (Fall), Tande (decision), Hayden Davis (decision), Fast (fall), and Esqueda (fall) were the Saints who picked up wins in the dual.

Eva Romsdahl and Izzy Swanson traveled to Pine Island for their first all-girls tournament on Saturday. Neither of them placed but they helped open doors for future girls to be a part of Saints wrestling.

"I can't say enough good things about both of these girls," said Wargula. "They are two of the hardest working wrestlers we have in the practice room on a daily basis. Their attendance percentage is in the high 90's. They rarely if ever complain about anything. They show up, work hard, and are coachable. They are a perfect embodiment of what a Saints wrestler should be. We also need to remember the level of difficulty of what they are doing. They are trying a new sport for the first time. This sport is male-dominated. They rarely get the opportunity to face other girls in matches."

In two weeks Romsdahl and Swanson will be taking part in an all-girls section for the opportunity to compete at the first girls' state wrestling tournament.