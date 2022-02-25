Les Zellmann named Coach of the Year finalist

Tennis coach and Athletic Director Les Zellmann was named as one of the finalists for Coach of the Year in an announcement from MSHSCA over the weekend. He is one of 8 tennis coaches selected as a finalist for National Tennis Coach of the Year.

Zellmann started his St. James coaching career with the boys' tennis team in the spring of 1980. In 1981 he coached the girls' tennis team for a season then again in 1984 which he has held since.

The MN Tennis Coaches Association nominated Zellman. His time as the girls' head coach is what he chose as the team he wanted to use for his nomination for both boys and girls tennis couldn't be used.

In his 40 years of coaching the girls' tennis team, Zellmann has a record of 648 wins and only 172 losses. With 15 team regional championships and one state runner-up title.

In June Zellmann will be going down to Altoona, Iowa to attend the NHSACA National Convention.