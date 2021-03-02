St. James Saintettes host first competition in program history

For the first time in their 50 year history, the St. James Danceline team—the Saintettes—hosted their first competition, "Reach For The Stars" this past Saturday against Fairmont and New Ulm.

"We were so excited to be at home and for the girls to feel comfortable and confident on the floor is huge," said head coach Beth Johnson. "It takes off one piece of the nerves."

The Saintettes were able to bring a home competition to St. James this season due to COVID-19 restrictions on competitions.

"Each competition could only have three teams at each event, which made competitions harder to come by because they were limited for space so we decided to add this one in," said Johnson. "All of our [in] conference meets got canceled before the shutdown in the fall so that all changed."

Johnson's squad participated in the varsity kick portion of the competition, dancing to "Hair UP."

Johnson said her young club has progressed nicely throughout the season.

"This year has been different because we've had some girls who are older kids—who are sophomores and juniors—join us for the first time. So we're a little bit older this year but it's still a learning year. We've had some great leadership in Mara [Pauling] and Kelsey [Sagehorn]. They've really taken the bull by the horns and the new girls have stepped it up and have pulled it together. We have some seventh-graders on the floor who are holding their own too."

Fairmont's Varsity Kick team danced to "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend. New Ulm danced to "Welcome to the Dollhouse." Fairmont Varsity Jazz performed to "Wait For It", and New Ulm danced to "Fire and Ice."