Boys basketball falls to New Ulm and Madelia in opening week

On Saturday night, the St. James boys basketball team finally kicked off their season on the road against rival New Ulm, where the Eagles outlasted the Saints 76-57.

Hayden Jones led the Saints with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Jones was the only Saint to score in double figures on the night. Steven Balbuena and Michael Suarez each scored six points and had four rebounds. Connor Jones chipped in five, Hunter Stevens scored four, Adrian Luna, Noah Anderson, and Alex Stresemann all scored three.

Josh Wenninger scored 20 for New Ulm. Isaiah Miller scored 17 while Charlie Osborne scored 13.

On Tuesday, the Saints traveled down Hammond Highway to Madelia, where junior guard and all-time Madelia leading scorer Ja'Sean Glover's 40 points boosted the Blackhawks to a 78-63 win.

Jones scored 28, with 18 coming in the first half.

Stevens scored 12 and knocked down a trio of threes. Gavin Firchau and Jones each scored eight.

The Saints (0-2) head to Fairmont (1-0) on Friday. The Cards are coming off a 73-50 win over Jackson County Central, and a 17-10 record in '19-'20.