Saints' offense sputters in losses to Pipestone and Waseca

After having their five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Fairmont last Tuesday, the St. James Area girls basketball team's offense stumbled in losses against Pipestone and Waseca on Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

On Friday at Pipestone, the girls did manage to set a new program high with 12 threes made in a game but still fell to the Arrows 59-45.

St. James led 18-17 in the first half, but Pipestone closed with a 10-4. In the second half, Pipestone went to the post repeatedly to

Addie Bowers continued her strong play and paced the Saints with 13 points. Chloe Mickelson chipped in13 points, and Taylor Sodeman had nine.

Torri Mohwinkel, Mickelson, and Ellie Becker all had three assists.

On Saturday in Waseca, the girls could only muster 38 points, coming out on the wrong end of a 69-38 score.

With the two losses, St. James sits at 7-6 on the year and 2-2 in the section.

Currently, St. James is projected to be the third seed in the Section 3AA South standings and could see a conference matchup against Luverne in the first round. The Cardinals beat the Saints 52-42 back on January 26th. Sodeman led the Saints with nine points. Kelsey Grunewald and Becker each had eight.

The Saints have failed to score more than 45 points in any of their six losses on the year. The Saints play Worthington in their Big South Crossover match on Friday.