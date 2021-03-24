St. James girls basketball bows out to Montevideo in opening round of section play

On Tuesday night, the #5 seeded St. James Area girls basketball team traveled to Montevideo in the first round of the Class AA, Section 3A South tournament, and were handled by the host #4 seeded Thunder Hawks, 72-41.

The win pushes Montevideo's win streak up to five, and improves their record to 14-4 on the season. The Thunder Hawks will play #1 Windom (12-7) on Friday.

The Saints struggled on offense for the sixth consecutive game, and finish their season at 8-9. In the past six games, the Saints' offense averaged just 48.6 points a game.

In their 11 games prior, the Saints had averaged 51.3 points per game.

The highest offensive output for the Saints in that six-game stretch was in a 51-43 victory over four-win Blue Earth Area.

Full game stats were not available at the time of publishing.