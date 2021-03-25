Saints losing streak reaches eight with losses to Waseca and Windom to close out regular season

The #2 ranked in Class AA Waseca Bluejays wasted no time in asserting their dominance over St. James, roaring out to a 31-0 advantage and settling in by halftime in 71-41 over St. James in the Saints' final home game of the year.

Waseca's onslaught started early, connecting on their first four shots in the opening minute and a half to jump out to a 10-0 lead.

The lead quickly ballooned to 20-0 with 12 minutes left to play in the half.

Tanner Olson finally got the Saints on the board with 8:30 left to go.

Waseca breezed into halftime with a 57-12 advantage on the strength of ten points a piece for Kyreese Willingham and Ryan Dufault. Andrew Morgan tallied 14. The three senior stars didn't see the court in the second half.

"They've been really good players and it's tough to go against guys like that," said head coach Spencer Monson. "They'll probably go on to have really good college careers, too. But I am going to look forward to not seeing them next year."

With the starters buried on the bench, the Saints improved their offensive output in the second half.

Hayden Jones scored nine of his Saints-high 13 in the second frame.

"You just have to keep at it and continue to compete," said Monson. "You have to keep battling and just try to be physical and compete every possession you can. It's difficult against a team like that. That's a team that's probably going to make a deep state tournament run. I thought in the second half we were able to compete a little bit and I never saw our guys give up and I like to see that."

In the season finale at Windom, the Saints lost a close contest against the Eagles, 76-72.

Trailing 37-36 at half, St. James matched Windom stride for stride, but the hosts were able to escape with the narrow win.

Jones poured in 25 to lead the Saints. Alex Stresemann scored 17, while Michale Suarez scored 12 with four three-pointers. Olson and Hunter Stevens each scored nine for St. James.

Conner Redman matched Jones' output with 25 of his own to lead the Eagles. Dylan Serreyn scored 14. Auston Doorenbos and Henry Erickson eached scored 12.

St. James ends its regular season at 2-16, while Windom finishes at 8-10 and has won five consecutive games heading into the section tournament.