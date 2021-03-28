Boys basketball offense stymied in section loss to Pipestone

On Thursday night, the St. James boys basketball team fell in the opening round of Section 3 AA South play to Pipestone, 52-38, behind 23 points from Dawson Keller.

The first half was a defensive struggle, with the Arrows taking a 19-9 lead into halftime before the offense woke up in the final 18 minutes.

Keller was the only Arrow to finish in double figures on the night, but it was more than enough for #2 seeded Pipestone, who moves to 9-10 on the year.

Hayden Jones scored 16 to lead the Saints, while Alex Stresemann pitched in 11.

St. James finishes its season at 2-19 (0-7 in section, 0-10 in conference), just two years after going 18-9 and marching to the section championship game.

The two wins are the programs' lowest since 2011-2012, when the Saints finished 2-23.