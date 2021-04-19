Sodeman and Haler given all-conference honors

St. James girls basketball team standouts Taylor Sodeman and Jaelyn Haler were awarded Big South Conference Honors in a release on Monday night by the Big South Conference.

Sodeman landed on the All Big South team, while Haler was noted as an honorable mention.

"Both Taylor and Jaelyn were very important to our team," said head coach Steve Witcraft. "Taylor was the leading scorer and second leading rebounder for us. Jaelyn was the leading rebounder and 2nd leading scorer."

Haler was awarded the team's MVP at the team's end of the year banquet, and averaged 9.7 ppg and 9.5 rpg in her junior year.

"Jaelyn is the hardest working player on the team and takes pride in rebounds," said Witcraft. "[She] helped get us more shots per possession. Jaelyn actually tied for the last spot in being all conference but lost the tie breaking vote. I believe she deserved to be all conference too."

The sophomore Sodeman led the Saints in scoring at 13.7 ppg, and averaged over 15 ppg in conference play.

"Taylor created mismatches that helped us to either post her up," said Witcraft. "If the opposing team tried to guard her with a big she took that person outside and created for other people. Taylor understands the game well and is perfectly fitted to be our point guard."