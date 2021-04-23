Hayden Jones named to All-Big South Conference team

On Monday, Saints star Hayden Jones was named to the All-Big South Conference team, per a release from the conference.

Jones averaged 23.4 ppg, and was the only Saint to average double-figures in scoring. Jones also led the Saints in assists (65), rebounds (146), steals (30), and blocks (7).

"Hayden was an integral part of what we did this season and he had one of the most impressive statistical seasons I have ever seen from a player," said head coach Spencer Monson. "It's great he was recognized as one of the premier players in the conference. The honor is well deserved."

After his stellar junior season, Jones sits 8th in school history in scoring at 1,061 points. Jones passed the 1000th point mark in a loss against St. Peter on March 8.

could make a run at a top-two spot, sitting 585 points behind Tyler Kaus' second-place mark of 1,646. In a shortened 2020-2021 season, Jones notched 445 points, good for 10th in program history in a single season.