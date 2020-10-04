Cold rain can't stop boys XC in win over Waseca

Cold weather and on-and-off did nothing to slow down the boys cross country team on Monday, as they topped Waseca 34-21 in a rescheduled meet.

The beat went on for Caleb Rivera as he once again finished first, followed by Marco Crispin, Juan Castaneda, Levi Miest, and Austin Knickrehm in the top 10.

Jacob Friesen and Bennett Flohrs rounded out the top seven for the Saints.

Diana Rodriguez led the St. James girls, finishing fifth overall. America Trejo Esqueda finished 12th overall and second on the Saints.

The Saints will wrap up their regular season on Thursday with a meet against Jackson County Central and Blue Earth Area at Voss Park in Butterfield.

Boys:

1.Caleb Rivera 16:32 (1)

2. Marco Crispin 17:24 (3)

3. Juan Castaneda 17:34 (4)

4. Levi Miest 18:09 (7)

5. Austin Knickrehm 18:53 (9)

6. Jacob Friesen 19:25 (11)

7. Bennett Flohrs 20:49 (15)

Girls:

1. Diana Rodriguez 22:36 (5)

2. America Trejo Esqueda 25:03 (12)

3. Natalie Rodriguez 27:09

4. Maritza Rodriguez 27:57