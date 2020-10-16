St. James boys cross country claims Big South Conference and Section 2A titles in dominant fashion

The St. James boys cross country team solidified their status as one of the top overall teams in the state with a pair of superior showings at the Big South Conference and Section 2A meets.

On Saturday, the boys outraced the rest of the field at the Big South Conference Championship.

Caleb Rivera flew around the course and finished first overall in a time of 16:16. Marco Crispin narrowly missed out on cracking 17:00:51, finishing at 17:01:23.

Juan Castaneda and Levi Miest battled in out for the tenth overall placement, with the senior crossing the line ahead of the freshman by a little more than half a second.

Austin Knickrehm finished just under the 18:00 mark. Jacob Friesen and Bennett Flohrs rounded out the top seven for the boys.

The girls were led once again by Diana Rodriguez, who placed 16th overll in a time of 21:43.83, as the Saints finished in fifth place at 130 team points.

The usual pack of Katelyn Ojeda-callejas, Ailyn Balbuena, Ruby Zamora, Maritza Rodriguez, and Natalie Rodriguez all placed in the 28-40 range.

On Tuesday, the boys capped off a flawless season, laying waste to the rest of Section 2A. The boys finished with a team score of 53. The next closest was Glencoe-Silver Lake with 120.

Rivera once again paced the pack, finishing at 16:34.60.

Crispin finished sixth overall at 17:45.50.

Juan Castaneda ran well enough for eighth overall in a time of 18:09.60.

Miest placed 12th, while Knickrehm placed 26th, and Freisen placed 29th.

The girls finished 8th out of 18 teams.

Diana Rodriguez enjoyed a 19th overall finish at 21:52.80.

Ojeda-callejas, Balbuena, and Zamora all had strong days finishing in the top 50.

Big South Championship

Boys:

1. Caleb Rivera 16:16.51 (1)

2. Marco Crispin 17:01.21 (5)

3. Juan Castaneda 17:36.02 (9)

4. Levi Miest 17:36.67 (10)

5. Austin Knickrehm 17:59.21 (14)

6. Jacob Friesen 18:19.23 (20)

7. Bennett Flohrs 19:19.37 (32)

8. Adrian Pineda 20:46.41 (47)

Girls:

1. Diana Rodriguez 21:43.83 (16)

2. Katelyn Ojeda-callejas 23:13.85 (28)

3. Ailyn Balbuena 23:36.71 (32)

4. Ruby Zamora 24:33.72 (37)

5. Maritza Rodriguez 25:17.05 (39)

6. Natalie Rodriguez 26:30.26 (40)

Team scores, boys:

1. St. James Area 39 (1, 5, 9, 10, 14, 20, 32)

2. Redwood Valley 71 (2, 3, 7, 24, 35, 36, 37)

3. Windom 90 (12, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 29)

4. Luverne 91 (6, 15, 16, 26, 28, 30, 34)

5. Pipestone 98 (4, 11, 25, 27, 31, 39, 41)

6. Jackson County Central 113 (8, 13, 19, 33, 40, 42, 43)

7. Blue Earth Area 220 (38, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49)

Team scores, girls:

1. Luverne 21 (1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 9, 11)

2. Windom 61 (3, 4, 15, 18, 21, 28, 30)

3. Redwood Valley 70 (10, 12, 13, 16, 19, 25, 29)

4. Pipestone 90 (8, 17, 20, 22, 23, 26, 31)

5. St. James Area 130 (14, 24, 27, 32, 33, 34)

6. Blue Earth Area 185 (35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40)

Section 2A Meet:

Boys:

1. Caleb Rivera 16:34.60

2. Marco Crispin 17:45.50 (6)

3. Juan Castaneda 18:09.60 (8)

4. Levi Miest 18:16.70 (12)

5. Austin Knickrehm 18:50.20 (26)

6. Jacob Friesen 19:02.20 (29)

7. Bennett Flohrs 19:38.60 (45)

Girls:

1. Diana Rodriguez 21:52.80 (19)

2. Katelyn Ojeda-callejas 23:34.80 (43)

3. Ailyn Balbuena 23:35.00 (44)

4. Ruby Zamora 23:50.20 (48)

5. Natalie Rodriguez 25:53.90 (85)

6. Maritza Rodriguez 26:30.70 (95)

Team scores, boys:

1. Saint James High School 53 1+6+8+12+26 (29+45)

2. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 120 11+16+22+23+48 (98+99)

3. Belle Plaine High School 124 2+13+18+38+53 (62+93)

4. Norwood-Young America High School 132 5+7+9+40+71 (85+94)

5. Medford High School 155 10+25+32+42+46 (54+90)

6. Sibley East High School 164 15+17+30+41+61 (80+103)

7. Maple River High School 175 3+21+37+39+75 (108)

8. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 234 14+35+57+60+68 (74+82)

9. Tri-City United 234 28+33+44+63+66 (79+86)

10. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School 295 47+52+59+65+72 (84+101)

11. New Richland-H-E-G High School 298 24+50+64+77+83 (113+121)

12. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 314 34+49+56+87+88 (91+107)

13. Sleepy Eye Saint Marys High School 322 19+20+58+109+116 (118)

14. Madelia High School 327 27+55+67+78+100 (117+125)

15. Mankato Loyola High School 376 4+70+95+102+105 (111+112)

16. LeSueur-Henderson High School 411 69+76+81+89+96 (106+115)

17. United South Central High School 423 36+43+97+123+124

18. Blue Earth Area High School 430 51+73+92+104+110 (126+127)

19. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School 506 31+114+119+120+122

Team scores, girls:

1. Belle Plaine High School 56 4+9+12+14+17 (21+22)

2. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 70 2+5+6+23+34 (37+49)

3. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School 105 3+10+28+29+35 (43+71)

4. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 106 7+15+16+32+36 (50+58)

5. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School 167 11+20+31+48+57 (73+100)

6. LeSueur-Henderson High School 171 25+26+30+38+52 (70)

7. Maple River High School 195 8+24+27+64+72 (87+99)

8. Saint James High School 229 18+41+42+46+82 (92)

9. Tri-City United 239 13+33+51+66+76 (96)

10. Sibley East High School 299 39+53+63+65+79 (106)

11. Norwood-Young America High School 318 40+55+61+78+84 (86+93)

12. Mankato Loyola High School 331 56+59+60+68+88 (90+97)

13. United South Central High School 332 19+67+77+80+89 (91+104)

14. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 349 44+54+74+83+94

15. Sleepy Eye Saint Marys High School 361 1+62+95+101+102 (103+107)

16. Medford High School 426 45+75+85+105+116

17. Blue Earth Area High School 479 69+81+108+109+112 (113)

18. Madelia High School 480 47+98+110+111+114 (115)