Saints blanked by New Richland in season opener

Last Friday, the St. James football team hit the road to take on New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, and the hosts shutout the Saints 34-0.

The Saints defensively were led by Sonny Heil's five tackles. Tanner Olson recorded three tackles, including a sack.

Hayden Jones and Koltin Johnson each recorded fumble recoveries for St. James.

On offense, Adrian Luna led the charge with 61 yards on 17 carries, as well as two catches for 21 yards. Outside of Luna, the Saints were shut down in the run game. Jack Westman, Alex Stresemann, Hunter Stevens, and Hayden Jones combined for just 11 yards on 14 carries.

Hayden Jones was limited to 4/14 through the air for 56 yards. Steven Balbuena had a catch for 38 yards.

The Saints play at Lake Crystal on Friday.