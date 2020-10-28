Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial uses huge first half to bury Saints early

Last Friday, the St. James football team hit the road to take on Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, and the hosts built a 48-0 advantage at halftime and coasted to a 55-32 win.

At halftime, the Saints had only mustered 34 yards of total offense on 22 plays. St. James also had three turnovers, one of which resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Knights.

Lake Crystal pulled their starters at the half, which allowed the Saints to find a rhythm and build on both sides of the ball.

Adrian Luna led the Saints on the ground with 100 yards on 16 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Hunter Stevens ran for 96 yards on 11 touches and a touchdown. Jack Westman toted the rock ten times for 42 yards. Hayden Jones had a touchdown on three carries for ten yards.

Through the air, Jones was once again limited, finishing with just 17 yards on 5/12 passing and a pair of interceptions.

Sonny Heil paced the defense with seven tackles.

Westman provided two big plays on defense, recovering a fumble and recording an interception.

Steven Balbuena and Cesar Olivares each had six tackles. Stevens, Tanner Olson, and Derek Fast each recorded tackles for loss.

The Saints have their home opener on Friday against Cotter Schools. Cotter dropped their opener against Hayfield 28-8 on October 8th.