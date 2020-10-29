Pair of Cotter touchdowns in fourth quarter sink Saints 12-0

The bitter chill of the St. James air did nothing to help thaw out the Saints' offense, who were shutout against Cotter Schools on Friday night 12-0.

St. James opened the night with a quick three and out.

Cotter Schools took over and found early success.

A pair of big gains by Brenin Speltz set the tone for the opening offensive drive for Cotter. Another first down had the Ramblers set up in the red zone. Facing a fourth and eight, St. James' defense stepped up big, as Steven Balbuena picked off a pass by Tate Gilbertson intended for Abraham Kamara near the goal line, and a big return set the Saints up near midfield.

The Saints offense couldn't take advantage, and the teams traded three and outs to end the first quarter.

With just over four minutes remaining in the half, the Saints took over on their own 18. A first down due to a penalty kickstarted the Saints drive. Jack Westman followed with a nine-yard run, and Hunter Stevens gained three more to pick up another first down.

Facing a third and 17 later in the drive, quarterback Hayden Jones found Hunter Stevens for 16 yards. Jones converted a 4th and 1 on a quarterback sneak. With one second left in the half, Stevens looked to find Jones in the endzone but was intercepted, and the teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

After forcing a Cotter punt to open the half, the Saints seemed poised to finally get on the board, advancing the ball all the way to the Cotter ten yard line. However, a bad snap on fourth down turned the ball back over to the Ramblers.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Gavin Firchau picked off Gilbertson and advanced to the Cotter 20.

St. James advanced the ball to the five, and on fourth down Cotter came up with another defensive stand.

"It was tough because we don't have enough experience to get to that level of 'this is what we need to do to get into that endzone'," said head coach Jon Wilson. "It was a learning experience and hopefully they can learn from the things they were able to do and the things they weren't able to do."

Starting at their own five, Gilbertson hooked up with Ian Modjeski on a go route down the near sideline for a 95-yard catch and run to finally break the tie.

"We just broke down in coverage," said Wilson. "One of their guys got behind us and we were thinking they probably weren't going to go deep way down in their own end."

The Saints offense continued to sputter and turn its wheels, and Cotter took advantage of a short field, with Speltz capping off a 30-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run with 2:54 remaining to put Cotter up 12-0.

Offensively, the Saints managed just 116 total yards and completed a combined 2/17 passing for 44 yards and a pair of interceptions.

"We've struggled all year throwing the ball—not so much throwing the ball as much as catching the ball—so it's been a learning process of getting receivers to run good routes to throw the ball a little bit. We had some open guys early on in the passes we had we just weren't able to connect on what we had."

On the ground, Adrian Luna led the charge with 32 yards on 12 carries. Westman had 23 yards on 12 touches. Stevens picked up 22 yards on eight carries.

On defense, Rodolfo Arreola had three sacks. Willie Curry also had a sack. Westman had seven total tackles including a tackle for loss.

The win for the Ramblers is their first since the 2017-2018 season where they went 4-5 and beat Southland 59-18 on October 13th.

St. James looks to get into the win column on Friday against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.