Tanner Olson named to South Central All-District team

St. James junior captain Tanner Olson was recently named to the South Central District team.

The two-way lineman recorded 12 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and a sack for the Saints. Olson was named the team MVP.

"It was great to see that Tanner was recognized by our District coaches during a difficult year for us," said head coach Jon Wilson via email. "He has worked extremely hard in the off-season to improve his athletic abilities and talent and has been a great leader for us on and off the field."

The Saints will not have a postseason awards banquet.

Award winners:

Letterwinners: Rodolfo Arreola, James Gutierrez, Steven Balbuena, Koltin Johnson, Hayden Jones, Adrian Luna, Tanner Olson, Christian Pineda, Zeck Ciske, Derek Fast, Gavin Firchau, Chris Garza, William Knaack, Luis Morales, Cooper Olson, Angel Perez, Hunter Stevens, Alex Stresemann, Jack Westman, William Summers, Kollin Anderson, Willie Curry, Sonny Heil, Fabian Herrera

Team MVP: Tanner Olson

Offense MVP: Adrian Luna

Defense MVP: Jack Westman

Special Teams MVP: Adrian Luna

Most Improved: Hunter Stevens

Scout MVP: Zeck Ciske

Saints Award: Fabian Herrera