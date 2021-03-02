Segar sweeps the board as Martin County Area knocks off Saints gymnasts

Sabrina Segar won every event at Thursday's meet against the visiting St. James Area Saints, propelling MCA to a 136.525-99.150 win.

Segar finished with an all-around score of 36.500, and was brilliant on the vault and floor, tallying a 9.500 and a 9.400, respectively.

Anna Bachenberg finished as the runner-up in each event behind Segar and finished with a 35.225 all-around score.

Hailee Schuett placed third in the all-around and placed in each event.

Anna Bogle was the lone Saint to show up on the leaderboards, finishing fourth in the all-around with a score of 27.175. Bogle earned an 8.200 on the vault and a 6.600 on both the beam and the floor.

Gabriela Trapero also cracked the 8.000 mark on the vault, earning an 8.050. America Trejo Esqueda (7.850) and Ruby Zamora (7.800) also earned solid marks on the vault.

"[The] vault is really starting to be one of our stronger areas," said head coach Laura Berg-Olson. "[I'm] proud of how far they have come so far."

Full match results:

All-around:

1. Sabrina Segar (MCA) 36.500

2. Anna Bachenberg (MCA) 35.225

3. Hailee Schuett (MCA) 32.500

4. Anna Bogle (SJA) 27.175

Vault:

1. Sabrina Segar (MCA) 9.500

2. Anna Bechenberg (MCA) 9.400

3. Hannah Linse (MCA) 8.825

4. Ellie Schultze (MCA) 8.800

Parallel Uneven Bars:

1. Sabrina Segar (MCA) 8.800

2. Anna Bachenberg (MCA) 7.800

3. Ellie Hernes (MCA) 7.300

4. Hailee Schuett (MCA) 7.250

Balance Beam:

1. Sabrina Segar (MCA) 8.800

2. Anna Bachenberg (MCA) 8.725

3. Hailee Schuett (MCA) 7.700

4. Anna Utermark (MCA) 7.475

Floor:

1. Sabrina Segar (MCA) 9.400

2. Anna Bachenberg (MCA) 9.300

3. Hailee Schuett (MCA) 8.950

4. Abigaile Chavez (MCA) 8.500