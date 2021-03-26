St. James gymnastics places last in Section 2A meet

Last Friday, St. James gymnastics participated in the Section 2A Championship meet, placing in ninth place with a team score of 98.625, as Mankato West topped the section with a score of 143.725.

The Saints earned a team score of 31.000 on the vault, 17.6500 on the bars, 28.050 on the beam, and 21.825 on the floor.

America Trejo earned a 7.700 on the vault and a 7.550 on the beam.

Anna Bogle and Katelyn Ojeda-callejas each earned a 7.750 on the vault. Bogle also notched a 6.850 on the floor.

Maya Kulseth finished with a 7.700 on the beam.

Senior Gabriela Trapero topped all Saints on the vault with a 7.850.

Section results:

1. Mankato West 143.725

2. NUP-NUACS-MVL 134.625

3. Mankato East 132.650

4. St. Peter 131.250

5. G-SL 216.900

6. Blue Earth Area 124.900

7. Waseca Bluejays 124,650

8. Faribault 124.250

9. St. James 98.625