St. James gymnastics places last in Section 2A meet
Last Friday, St. James gymnastics participated in the Section 2A Championship meet, placing in ninth place with a team score of 98.625, as Mankato West topped the section with a score of 143.725.
The Saints earned a team score of 31.000 on the vault, 17.6500 on the bars, 28.050 on the beam, and 21.825 on the floor.
America Trejo earned a 7.700 on the vault and a 7.550 on the beam.
Anna Bogle and Katelyn Ojeda-callejas each earned a 7.750 on the vault. Bogle also notched a 6.850 on the floor.
Maya Kulseth finished with a 7.700 on the beam.
Senior Gabriela Trapero topped all Saints on the vault with a 7.850.
Section results:
1. Mankato West 143.725
2. NUP-NUACS-MVL 134.625
3. Mankato East 132.650
4. St. Peter 131.250
5. G-SL 216.900
6. Blue Earth Area 124.900
7. Waseca Bluejays 124,650
8. Faribault 124.250
9. St. James 98.625