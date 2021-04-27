Saints tennis goes 1-2 in weekend tournament

On Saturday, the St. James Area tennis team welcomed in Waconia Senior High, Fairmont, and Cotter Schools to the Saints' tennis courts, where the hosts knocked off Waconia 4-3, but fell to Cotter and Fairmont.

Against the in-conference rival Fairmont Cardinals, the Saints fell just short, taking a 4-3 loss. The Cards managed to sweep the Saints in singles play, but the Saints won all three doubles matches.

That theme held true against Cotter Schools, with the guests once again taking all four singles matches, while the Saints settled for three in doubles play.

At fourth singles, Payton Brown fell in the third-set tiebreak against Logan Granseth. Each earned a 7-5 victory in the first two sets.

At third doubles, Zech Ciske and Adan Rodriguez earned a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins against Fairmont and Cotter.

Against Waconia, the Saints received two wins from their singles team, with Marco Hernandez taking the second singles match from Aaron Guse, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9. Brown broke through against Jonas Klatt, 6-3, 6-2.

The top two doubles teams for St. James completed their perfect 3-0 days, with the pairing of Ciske and Rodriguez losing 6-2, 7-6 (2) to Ryan Anderson and Carson Puhl.

Fairmont High School- 4, St. James Secondary- 3

Singles:

No. 1- Ameya Komaragi, Fairmont def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2- Thomas Klanderud, Fairmont def. Marco Hernandez, SJA, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3- Jack Hagen, Fairmont, def. Preston Wegner, SJA, 6-1, 6-4

No. 4- Ian Fortune, Fairmont, def. Payton Brown, SJA, 6-3, 7-5

Doubles:

No. 1- James Gutierrez/Rodolfo Arreola, SJA, def. Parker Vetter/Carter Quist, Fairmont, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2- Juan Castaneda/Andrei Rivera, SJA, def. Noah Vetter/Dominic Lund-May, Fairmont, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5

No. 3- Zech Ciske/Adan Rodriguez, SJA, def Oliver Thedens/Weston Loughmiller, Fairmont, 6-0, 6-0

Waconia Senior High- 3, St. James Secondary- 4

Singles:

No. 1 - Jacob Anderson, Waconia def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 3-6, 6-4, 11-9

No. 2 - Marco Hernandez, SJA def. Aaron Guse, Waconia, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9

No. 3 - Leo Thayer, Waconia def. Preston Wegner, SJA, 7-5, 6-3

No. 4 - Payton Brown, SJA def. Jonas Klatt, Waconia, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1 - James Gutierrez/Rodolfo Arreola, SJA def. Carson Mattson/Carben Dock, Waconia, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Juan Castaneda/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Paxton Rech/Weston Stahlke, Waconia, 0-6, 6-4, 10-8

No. 3 - Ryan Anderson/Carson Puhl, Waconia def. Adan Rodriguez/Zech Ciske, SJA, 6-2 , 7-6 (2)

Cotter High School & Junior High School - 4, St. James Secondary - 3

Singles:

No. 1 - Ian Modjeski, Cotter def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Rob Besek, Cotter def. Marco Hernandez, SJA, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 - Jon Besek, Cotter def. Preston Wegner, SJA, 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 - Logan Granseth, Cotter def. Payton Brown, SJA, 5-7, 7-5, 10-4

Doubles:

No. 1 - James Gutierrez/Rodolfo Arreola, SJA def. Ryan Cichosz/Ema Stankova, Cotter 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 - Juan Castaneda/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Spencer Briggs/Steven Pilarski, Cotter 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Adan Rodriguez/Zech Ciske, SJA def. Joseph Row/Sajida Mirzada, Cotter, 6-0, 6-0