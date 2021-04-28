Saints top shorthanded Redwood Valley 6-1, fall just short against Fairmont 4-3

After taking care of shorthanded Redwood Valley last Thursday, the St. James boys tennis team returned home on a blustery Tuesday afternoon, coming up just short against the Fairmont Cardinals, 4-3.

Much like in the tournament over the weekend, the Cards managed to take all four singles matches over the Saints.

"We played well with very cold conditions," said head coach Les Zellmann. "We are gaining important experience with our play. We have nine new players in our team lineup from the season of 2019. It is exciting to see the improvements taking place."

The final point came down to the #3 singles match between Preston Wegner and Jack Hagen.

After Hagen took the first set 6-4, Wegner bounced back to take the second set 2-6.

In the third set tiebreaker, Wegner and Hagen went back and forth, but Hagen pulled out the narrow win, 7-6 (5).

"Preston is one of those new faces in our varsity lineup," said Zelllmann. "He almost pulled out a 4th point for us tonight but just came out short in the 3rd set tiebreaker."

St. James Secondary 6, Redwood Valley Senior High- 1

Singles:

No. 1 - Andrew Muetzel, Redwood def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

No. 2 - Marco Hernandez, SJA def. Jacob Zollner, Redwood, 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 - Preston Wegner, SJA def. N/A, 2-0, 2-0

No. 4 - Brennan Kern, SJA def. N/A, 2-0, 2-0

Doubles:

No. 1 - James Gutierrez/Rodolfo Arreola def. Laiten Goodthunder/Cole Johnson, Redwood, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Juan Castaneda/Payton Brown, SJA def. Levi Stoneberg/Noah U'Ren, Redwood, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Andrei Rivera/Adan Rodriguez, SJA def. N/A - N/A, 2-0, 2-0

St. James Secondary- 3, Fairmont High- 4

Singles:

No. 1 - Ameya Komaragiri, Fairmont def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 - Thomas Klanderud, Fairmont def. Marco Hernandez, SJA, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 - Jack Hagen, Fairmont def. Preston Wegner, SJA, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5)

No. 4 - Ian Fortune, Fairmont def. Brennan Kern, SJA, 6-4, 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1 - Rodolfo Arreola/James Gutierrez, SJA def. Parker Vetter,/Noah Vetter, Fairmont, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 - Payton Brown/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Carter Quist/Dominic Lund-May, Fairmont, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 - Juan Castaneda/Zech Ciske, SJA def. Weston Loughmiller/Wylee Frederiksen, Fairmont, 6-2, 6-0