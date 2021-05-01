Saints dominate Stewartville and Columbia Heights in Saturday tournament
On Saturday against Stewartville and Columbia Heights, the St. James boys tennis team put together its best performances of the season so far, sweeping Stewartville and beating Columbia Heights 6-1.
At second singles against Stewartville's Noah Laures, Marco Hernandez earned a clean sweep, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Payton Brown and Andrei Rivera recorded a pair of clean sweeps at second doubles.
After a challenging first set against Joshua Olson and Ethan Stone, the first doubles pair of Rodolfo Arreola and James Gutierrez tallied set wins of 6-0, 6-1, and 6-1 for the rest of the afternoon.
Brennan Kern and Caleb Rivera each tallied 6-2, 6-1 victories over Stewartville, while Preston Wegner defeated Nolan Huggenvik 6-2, 6-2.
Tucker Stene was the only opponent to come out victorious for either visiting club, beating Rivera 6-1, 6-0.
Stewartville High School- 0, St. James Secondary- 7
Singles:
No. 1 - Caleb Rivera, SJA def. Conner Lohmann, Stewartville, 6-2, 6-1
No. 2 - Marco Hernandez, SJA def. Noah Laures, Stewartville, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 - Preston Wegner, SJA def. Nolan Huggenvik, Stewartville, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 - Brennan Kern, SJA def. Pierce Zimmerman, Stewartville, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
No. 1 - Rodolfo Arreola/James Gutierrez, SJA def. Joshua Olson/Ethan Stone,Stewartville, 7-6 (2), 6-0
No. 2 - Payton Brown/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Jayce Cast/Nathanael Hilger, Stewartville, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 - Zech Ciske/Juan Castaneda, SJA def. Jack Field/Samuel Mccluskey, Stewartville, 6-3, 6-0
St. James Secondary- 6, Columbia Heights High School- 1
Singles:
No. 1 - Tucker Stene, Columbia Heights def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 - Marco Hernandez, SJA def. Ji Kai Ni, Columbia Heights, 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 - Preston Wegner, SJA def. Brooke Desta, Columbia Heights, 6-1, 6-1
No. 4 - Brennan Kern, SJA def. N/A, 2-0, 2-0
Doubles:
No. 1 - James Gutierrez/Rodolfo Arreola, SJA def. Zachary Severson/Ben Roberts, Columbia Heights, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 - Payton Brown/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Patrick Pitts/Youdahe Asfaw, Columbia Heights, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 - Zech Ciske/Juan Castaneda, SJA def. N/A - N/A, 2-0, 2-0