Saints tennis picks up wins against St. Peter and Waseca

The St. James boys tennis team earned two conference wins at the hands of St. Peter on Thursday and against Waseca on Monday night.

Against St. Peter, St. James fell in the top two singles spots, with Kelson Lund defeating Caleb Rivera and Marty Anderson beating Marco Hernandez, but managed to win the other five matches, three in which went to a decisive third set.

Preston Wegner knocked off Will Elias 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 at third singles.

At first doubles, James Gutierrez and Rodolfo Arreola managed to squeak out a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over Anders Dixon and Chase Yeager. Payton Brown and Andrei Rivera also earned a hard-fought victory over Cooper Dean and Wesley Yang, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

On Monday in Waseca, Rivera and Hernandez were once again bested at the first two singles spots.

Ben Diedrich beat Brennan Kern at fourth doubles for Waseca's third win in the match.

Preston Wegner, as well as all three doubles teams, managed wins for the Saints to eke out the 4-3 win over the Bluejays.

St. Peter Senior High- 2, St. James Secondary- 5

Singles:

No. 1 - Kelson Lund, St. Peter def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 - Marty Anderson, St. Peter def. Marco Hernandez, SJA, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

No. 3 - Preston Wegner, SJA def. Will Elias, St. Peter, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3

No. 4 - Brennan Kern, SJA def. Colton Abels, St. Peter, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 - James Gutierrez/Rodolfo Arreola, SJA def. Anders Dixon/Chase Yeager, St. Peter, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (4)

No. 2 - Payton Brown/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Cooper Dean/Wesley Yang, St. Peter, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3

No. 3 - Juan Castaneda/Devon Olson, SJA def. Konrad Wernsing/Zechariah Kyoore, St. Peter, 6-2, 6-0

Waseca Senior High- 3, St. James Secondary- 4

Singles:

No. 1 - Charlie Huttemier, Waseca def. Caleb Rivera, SJA, 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Dahminik Deutsch, Waseca def. Marco Hernandez, SJA, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 - Preston Wegner, SJA def. Earl Hansen, Waseca, 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 - Ben Diedrich, Waseca def. Brennan Kern, SJA, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Doubles:

No. 1 - Rodolfo Arreola/James Gutierrez, SJA def. Luke Osweiler/Hunter Supalla, Waseca, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 - Payton Brown/Andrei Rivera, SJA def. Jacari Jellum/Dominic Grunzke, Waseca, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 - Zech Ciske/Juan Castaneda, SJA def. Tyler Jellum/Oliver Rohwer, Waseca, 7-5, 7-6 (4)