St. James boys track places third in St. Peter, girls follow with second-place finish at Sleepy Eye

In the season-opening meet in St. Peter on Friday, the St. James Area boys track team placed third out of five teams, while the girls placed last.

Caleb Rivera won the 1600M run, crossing the line in 4:53.96, four seconds ahead of John Borgmeier of St. Peter. Juan Castaneda placed third in the race, finishing at 5:05.61.

In the 3200M run, Ryan Pierson finished third with a time of 11:23.27.

Nick Brey placed third in the 110M hurdle at 20.95.

The St. James relay teams all had strong outings. The 4x100M team of Luis Morales, Bennett Flohrs, Jacob Friesen, and Fabian Herrera placed second overall in 51.09. The 4x200 team, comprised of Luis Morales, Parker Meyer, Donald Roberts, and Hayden Redmond finished third in 1:54.27.

The 4x400 of Noah Anderson, Morales, Marco Crispin, and Redmond finished .33 seconds ahead of Waseca, with Redmond crossing the line just before Sage Lang to give the Saints a second-place finish in 3:57.07.

The 4x800 team of Rivera, Marco Crispin, Levi Miest, and Castaneda crossed the line in 9:09.14, pacing the rest of the pack by 11 seconds.

On the field, Morales (17-02.75), Anderson (17.02-50), and Castaneda (16-08.50) placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively in the long jump. Flohrs finished second in the triple jump at 33-07.00.

For the girls, Anna Bogle placed fourth in 200M at 32.90.

The 400M dash was the Saints' best race on the day, with Ruby Zamora (1:15.19), Vannedi Ambritz (1:18.51), and Ailyn Balbuena Perez (1:20.37), placing second, fourth, and fifth, respectively for St. James.

The top relay team for the Saints was the 4x200 team of Bogle, Alivia Romsdahl, Emily Barrios Orozco, and Zamora placing fourth with a time of 2:13.33.

On Monday, the Saints once again hit the track in Sleepy Eye, where the girls found themselves bouncing back and placing second, and boys found themselves in fourth place.

Ellie Becker (15.41) and Ruby Zamora (15.51) finished third and fourth in the 100M dash, respectively.

Zamora followed by winning the 200M dash in 31.37. Zamora also won the long jump, leaping 13-3 1/2.

Ailyn Balbuena narrowly missed out on third place in the 400M dash but managed to finish fourth with a time of 73.23.

Diana Rodriguez placed third in the 1600M run at 6:45.23.

The 4x100 and 4x400 teams each placed third in their respective relays.

Becker won the shot put and dominated the discus, throwing 28-9 1/2 in the shot put, and 97-6 in the discus, more than 20 feet closer than the next competitor. Teresa Tobar (27-7 1/4) and Sailor Mohlenbrock (26-4) finished third and fourth, respectively in the shot put.

Tobar placed fifth in the discus, throwing 63-6.

In the boys meet, Noah Anderson placed fourth in the 100M dash (12.860), and third in the 200M dash (25.97). Andreson also placed in the long jump, with a max leap of 17-2 1/2.

Juan Castaneda placed fifth with a distance of 16-5 1/2.

Caleb Rivera won the 800M (2:15.39) run and the 1600M run (4.51.40).

Hayden Redmond placed third in the 800M dash at 2:31.27.

Ryan Pierson and Levi Miest finished in the top two spots in the 3200M run, finishing in 11:28.21 and 11:34.58, respectively.

The relay teams earned a pair of third-place finishes, a second-place finish in the 4x400M, and a top spot in 9:50.18 in the 4x800M relay.

Team results at St. Peter:

Boys:

1. St Peter: 82.5

2. Waseca: 59

3. St. James: 52.5

4. Worthington: 47

5. Windom: 30

Girls:

1. Waseca: 83.5

2. St. Peter: 61

3. Worthington: 56

4. Windom: 55.5

5. St. James: 15

Team results at Sleepy Eye:

Girls:

1. River Valley

2. St. James

3. Minnesota Valley Lutheran

4. Loyola Cleveland

5. Yellow Medicine East

Boys:

1. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 163.0

2. River Valley 117.0

3. Loyola Cleveland 102.0

4. St. James 100.0

5. Yellow Medicine East 73.0