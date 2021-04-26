Anderson places in 100M and 400M dashes, Becker puts on throwing exhibition at Cardinal Relays

At Friday night's track meet at Luverne, St. James junior Noah Anderson finished 5th in the 100M dash and won the 400M dash, while senior Ellie Becker won the discus while placing 2nd in the pole vault and the shot put.

In the 100M dash, Austin Knickrehm placed 3rd with a time of 12.17. Anderson placed 5th at 12.25. Knickrehm placed 4th in the 200M dash at 25.42, while Anderson won the 400M dash in 54.50. Hayden Redmond (1:02.28) and Geovanni Flores (1:04.76) placed 4th and 5th, respectively for St. James. Anderson completed his strong day with a 2nd place finish in the long jump at 18-03.50.

At the 1600M run, Marco Crispin placed third, with a time of 5:07.46. Ryan Pierson (11:00.08) placed second in the 3200M run.

In the relays, the 4x200 squad of Luis Morales, Jacob Friesen, Bennett Flohrs, and Garvin Firchau finished third overall at 1:43.22, just .28 shy of Blue Earth's 1:43.04. The 4x400 team of Crispin, Leo Escalante, Flohrs, and Friesen placed 4th at 4:03.91.

For the girls, Ellie Becker threw 31-00.00, good for 2nd in the shot put, and threw 92-00 in the discus, placing tops among girls throwers. In the pole vault, Becker finished with a height of 8-06.00, finishing 2nd.

In the girls 200M dash, Ruby Zamora finished fourth at 31.02.

Diana Rodriguez finished fifth in the 800M run, crossing the line at 3:09.98.

The Saints' 4x100 team, comprised of Becker, Zamora, Lily Ciske, and America Trejo Esqueda placed fourth out of six teams, finishing with a time of 58.49.